Memphis Big Man's Eligibility Situation Adds Intrigue to Arkansas Exhibition

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball's final exhibition against Memphis offers John Calipari another opportunity to evaluate his frontcourt, and the Tigers are bringing an intriguing matchup to Bud Walton Arena.

Nemanja Popovic, a 6-foot-9 Serbian forward, made an immediate impact in Memphis' exhibition victory over Mississippi State. His availability for Wednesday's game comes amid an NCAA eligibility dispute that could affect the Tigers once the regular season begins.

Memphis defeated Mississippi State 75-58 on Oct. 23, with Popovic scoring 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting while adding four rebounds, three steals and a block in 31 minutes. His performance gave the Tigers a productive interior option as they prepare for their final preseason test.

The NCAA has cleared Popovic for two seasons of eligibility but imposed a six-game withholding period at the start of the 2026-27 season because of his previous international competition. Memphis is appealing that decision, leaving his status for the beginning of the regular season unresolved.

🗣️ A statement from Memphis Athletics regarding Men’s Basketball student-athlete Nemanja Popovic pic.twitter.com/o7Zq9bBX9J — Memphis Tigers (@TigersAthletics) October 26, 2026

The situation adds another layer to a matchup that already gives Arkansas a chance to test its interior defense against a different style of opponent than Gonzaga.

Popovic gives Memphis an experienced interior option

Popovic's exhibition performance demonstrated the variety of ways he can contribute. He converted six of his nine field-goal attempts against Mississippi State and made an impact defensively, recording three steals and a block.

His production could be particularly important for Memphis as the Tigers work through a roster featuring numerous newcomers. Coach Penny Hardaway has brought in a new group that includes experienced transfers and international talent, making the final exhibition valuable for determining how those pieces fit together.

NEWS: Memphis has landed a commitment from 24-year old Serbian 6’9” big Nemanja Popovic, per multiple sources.



Popovic averaged 14.3 PTS and 6.4 REB for King Szczecin in Poland’s PLK league.



One euro scout: “Plays very physical. Talks a lot of shit. Legit grown man pro. He’s… pic.twitter.com/01azINRcW5 — Hitmen Hoops (@HitmenHoops) June 20, 2026

Popovic's potential absence during the opening portion of the regular season also makes Wednesday an important opportunity for Memphis to assess its options. If the NCAA's withholding period remains in place, the Tigers will need other players to help fill his role while he is unavailable for regular-season games.

For Arkansas, the immediate challenge is determining how to defend Memphis' interior players without compromising its perimeter defense. Popovic has already shown he can finish efficiently around the basket, while the Tigers have additional scoring options on the wings and in the backcourt.

Arkansas still has frontcourt questions to answer

The Razorbacks enter the matchup after a 76-72 exhibition victory over Gonzaga. Arkansas showed offensive potential in that game, but the Bulldogs also exposed areas the Razorbacks need to address around the basket.

Gonzaga finished with 52 rebounds, including 19 offensive rebounds, compared with Arkansas' 47 total rebounds and 16 offensive rebounds. The Bulldogs also scored 36 points in the paint, providing Calipari with plenty of film to evaluate before the regular season.

Arkansas received an encouraging performance from Cooper Bowser, who finished with nine points and 10 rebounds against Gonzaga. The Razorbacks also have young frontcourt options who are still adjusting to the college game, including Miikka Muurinen.

🇫🇮6'11 Forward, Miikka Muurinen for Arkansas vs. Gonzaga:



- 10 points

- 6 rebounds

- 1 assists

- 25 minutes



The progress of "Slim Jesus" is obvious. Coach Calipari gave him the freedom to create off the dribble, and the young forward's poise and confidence on the court are… pic.twitter.com/Pf2Bmb28I5 — LayUp Hoops (@Layup_Scouting) October 25, 2026

The Memphis exhibition will not settle every question about Arkansas' interior rotation, but it should offer another useful test. The Razorbacks must find a balance between contesting shots, securing rebounds and avoiding defensive breakdowns that allow opponents to generate easy points.

Popovic's performance against Mississippi State suggests Memphis can present a legitimate challenge in those areas. Arkansas will need to respond with physicality and disciplined positioning rather than relying solely on its perimeter talent.

Memphis' situation extends beyond one exhibition

The eligibility issue remains an important storyline for Hardaway's team, but it should not overshadow the immediate purpose of Wednesday's game. Both programs are preparing for the regular season, and the exhibition gives their coaches another chance to evaluate lineups and identify areas for improvement.

Memphis' official preview listed Popovic's six-game withholding period as unresolved while the appeal process continues. His participation against Arkansas provides another opportunity for the Tigers to integrate him into their system before the regular-season schedule begins.

For Arkansas, the focus is on improving after the Gonzaga game and preparing for the challenges ahead. The Razorbacks will need consistent rebounding, improved interior defense and enough offensive balance to complement their talented young guards.

Coach wants 🫵 at BWA tomorrow night. 🐗 https://t.co/UWHivQU2DQ — Arkansas Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) October 27, 2026

Wednesday's exhibition will not count toward either team's regular-season record. Still, Popovic's availability gives Arkansas a meaningful frontcourt test, while the NCAA decision leaves Memphis with a personnel question that could extend into the opening weeks of November.

Game information: Arkansas hosts Memphis at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena. The exhibition will stream on SEC Network+.

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