Calipari Anticipating Another War In Arkansas' Final Exhibition Vs Memphis

FAYETTEVILLE — Memphis has already knocked off one SEC team on the road in exhibition play and will be looking to do the same to No. 12 Arkansas on Wednesday inside Bud Walton Arena.

The Tigers, led by ninth-year head coach Penny Hardaway, traveled to Starkville on Friday and handily took down Mississippi State 75-58. Like Gonzaga, Memphis is the antithesis of Arkansas' incredibly young squad, with only three freshmen on the roster and eight players who are either in their senior or fifth seasons of college basketball.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward JJ Andrews (7) secures a rebound during the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Bud Walton Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I watched the tape," Arkansas head coach John Calipari said Monday on his radio show. "They're really athletic. They got a big kid from Poland (24-year-old Nemanja Popovic). He's good. I watched the tape last night, I'm like, 'Sheesh.' It's another game that's gonna be a war."

As it was in the Razorbacks' 76-72 victory over Gonzaga on Saturday, Calipari wants the home crowd to be a factor again on Wednesday night. A crowd of 16,436 was on hand to see the Hogs best the Bulldogs, an impressive figure for an exhibition game.

"We need to fill that building again," Calipari said. "I know there's tickets left. If there are any businesses out there that want to get tickets in a group for their people and give them away, do it. If you haven't bought tickets for the game, come on. Let's go. You kind of spoiled us. Now you gotta spoil us again. I think it'll be as exciting as the last game."

Scouting Memphis

Memphis' wealth of experience was on display against MSU. Senior guard Jayden Reid led the Tigers with 26 points on 11-15 shooting from the field, while Popovic added 12 points and three steals and Rihards Vavers scored 10 on a 4-6 clip.

Memphis' offense was exceptionally efficient, with UM shooting 29-57 (50.9 percent) from the field, 9-20 (45) from three. While the Tigers lost the rebounding battle 37-32 — just as Arkansas did to Gonzaga — their staunch defense prevented Mississippi State from getting into much of a rhythm.

After a 13-19 campaign in 2025-26, this year's Memphis squad appears to be better and hungry to prove it.

Good first run with the squad Ⓜ️#GoTigersGo pic.twitter.com/pNTZvTbQN7 — Memphis Basketball (@Memphis_MBB) October 24, 2026

For Calipari, Wednesday's game is an opportunity for him to beat his former school and a friend in Hardaway for a second year in a row. It's also the second year in a row that Billy Richmond III, the son of former Memphis player Billy Richmond Jr., who played for Calipari, will play against his hometown school, though the younger Richmond said Saturday that Wednesday's game won't be the source of any extra motivation.

"No, it's a regular game," Richmond said. "I mean, I'm gonna have friends and family here, so I just want to put on a good game for them. That's about it. We just want to get the dub and get ready for the season. We got one goal."

Tip-off between Arkansas and Memphis is set for 7 p.m. inside Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday, with coverage on SECN+ and the Razorback Sports Network.

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