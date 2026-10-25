Miikka Muurinen's First College Basketball Game Was A Roller Coaster Ride

FAYETTEVILLE — Miikka Muurinen scored the first two field goals of No. 12 Arkansas' 76-72 exhibition win over No. 15 Gonzaga on Saturday and ended his first college basketball game with 10 points, six rebounds and a pair of blocks.

But the freshman from Jarvenpaa, Finland also incurred a technical foul, went only 1-3 from the foul line and had four turnovers, including a rather careless inbounds pass in the first half where he should've called timeout. His Arkansas debut was a welcome sight, but it certainly wasn't all pretty.

The technical foul called on Muurinen came after he was tripped by Gonzaga's Massamba Diop. After a brief exchange of words, Diop shoved Muurinen, who likely wouldn't have drawn a foul himself had he not started clapping.

In the end, the double technical didn't necessarily hurt Arkansas. But it was the clearest example of Muurinen's youth and inexperience shining through.

Still, the 7-foot freshman did show what he can be at his best: a versatile player, especially on the offensive end. Not only is Muurinen freakishly athletic, but he used that athleticism on the offensive end and wasn't afraid to handle the ball like a guard, even bringing the ball up the floor in the first half.

Miikka wasting no time. 😮‍💨3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Rpw1I536IQ — Arkansas Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) October 24, 2026

Muurinen's first basket as a Razorback came on a play where he caught the ball, took two dribbles and pulled up for a mid-range jumper after a shot fake. Shortly after, he made his first three.

Muurinen's efficiency waned as the game went on — he shot only 4-11 from the floor and 1-4 from three — but he has the potential to be one of Arkansas' leading scorers this season.

"I thought he was really good," Arkansas head coach John Calipari said. "Thought he was really good. Rebounded, fought inside, can stretch the court, can go get you a basket. Good passer."



"He actually got us going this game," junior guard Billy Richmond said. "The first two minutes started off with five [points], started off hot."





"Miika, he could do everything," freshman guard Davion Thompson said. "He's seven foot, [can] shoot, rebounds. I mean, he's vocal. Just having him and knowing he's able to play with us, it was great for us. He helps us in every way and impacts winning.





Miikka gets us started with the first basket. 🔥



📺: https://t.co/Gau5Q1QMCc pic.twitter.com/WHdr7maRvV — Arkansas Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) October 24, 2026

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few also offered some words of praise, though he alluded to the technical foul Muurinen picked up in his brief scuffle with Diop.

"Obviously, Miikka's a talent," Few said. "I really think it'll help if he'll kind of keep his head in the game, not lose his mind and get caught up in all that other stuff."

At the very least, you can't say Muurinen isn't aggressive. For an Arkansas team that needs a physical presence in the paint defensively, he's a perfect fit, even if that aggression may sometimes spill over into an emotional reaction.

Like his fellow freshmen, Muurinen will continue to develop and improve throughout the year. But on Saturday, he showed a glimpse of all the good he's capable of, even if Razorback fans may have to take some bad with it, too.

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