Kentucky’s Roster Is Loaded After Mark Mitchell Addition. Can Mark Pope Deliver?

The Kentucky men’s basketball team’s offseason has been equal parts turbulent and expensive. But after adding yet another proven high-major star in former Missouri forward Mark Mitchell, it’s hard to argue with the end product coach Mark Pope and his staff have put together in Lexington.

Mitchell, a second-team All-SEC selection a season ago who led the Tigers to the NCAA tournament, is arguably the best player to have returned to college basketball in the wake of the onslaught of litigation surrounding the NCAA’s age-based eligibility rollout. He officially became eligible Friday after receiving a temporary restraining order in Kentucky, an order issued just hours after the federal injunction that was granting widespread relief to fifth-year players was stayed by an appeals court. There are still a few hurdles that could prevent Mitchell from getting on the floor, most notably the SEC’s intraconference transfer rules that prohibit players from transferring within the league outside of official transfer portal windows, but most signs point to Mitchell suiting up his fall.

With Mitchell in tow, there’s a strong case to be made that Kentucky has assembled the strongest transfer portal class in college basketball. Seven total first- and second-team all-conference players from the five major conferences hit the portal this offseason. In Mitchell and Iowa State transfer Milan Momcilovic, Kentucky has landed two of them. The only other team in the country with two first- or second-teamers from the Power 5 ranks on its roster: Florida, the consensus preseason No. 1 team.

What should we make of a Kentucky team that suddenly has one of the best rosters in the country?

The frontcourt fit is tantalizing

Mitchell is the absolute perfect piece to round out Kentucky’s outstanding frontcourt rotation. He answers the Wildcats’ biggest question for much of the summer of where the production would come from at power forward, and his skill set should mesh unbelievably well with Momcilovic and rising sophomore big man Malachi Moreno.

Momcilovic led the nation in three-point shooting this past season at Iowa State with 136 makes at 49%, which helps neutralize floor-spacing concerns that come with having a limited shooter in Mitchell on the floor. The reverse of that is Mitchell’s physicality, effectiveness going downhill and defensive versatility all cover Momcilovic’s limitations. The duo has a strong case to be the best three-four combo in college basketball this season.

Mitchell’s also an effective passer: He’s the only returning high-major player 6'8" or taller to post a 20% assist rate or better a season ago. One of the few who did it in 2025–26? Momcilovic’s Iowa State teammate Joshua Jefferson, who was responsible for many of the clean looks from three Momcilovic knocked down a season ago.

And while neither Momcilovic nor Mitchell are especially good rebounders, Moreno showed immense promise on the glass as a freshman. He was top 10 in the SEC in defensive rebounding rate and top 15 on the offensive glass a season ago.

Questions linger at guard

I’d stop short of calling the Kentucky backcourt additions in the portal “unproven.” Zoom Diallo averaged 15 points per game at Washington and Alex Wilkins was the best player on an NCAA tournament team at Furman as a freshman. But it’s fair to say there are real questions about how that duo fits into a championship-level outfit.

Wilkins’s ceiling is enormous; there were times in his freshman season with the Paladins that he looked like a future NBA player, including stretches of his 21-point outburst vs. UConn in the NCAA tournament. But he struggled with turnovers and inefficiency at times, concerns especially given the move up from the mid-major ranks. He’s Kentucky’s swing piece: If Wilkins is a legitimate high-level option in the backcourt, it raises the Wildcats’ ceiling immensely.

Diallo’s production is hard to argue with at Washington, but it didn’t translate to wins: Washington went 17–16 a year ago despite having a first-round pick in Hannes Steinbach on the roster. A limited three-point shooter who needs the ball in his hands to be successful, Diallo is perceived by some as a player who’s hard to win with, at least at the level Kentucky aspires to win at. Could Diallo slide into a bench role in favor of a more consistent shooter like returner Kam Williams if Mitchell takes on more playmaking responsibilities?

Kentucky coach Mark Pope needs to get the Wildcats to the top of the sport in his third season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The pressure’s on Mark Pope to deliver

Mitchell’s addition cements Kentucky as a top-10 roster in the sport. And Sports Illustrated sources believe Mitchell’s deal pushes Kentucky’s roster budget for this season even higher than the widely reported $22 million mark that in many ways haunted the Wildcats throughout the 2025–26 season.

But with that talent, there’s no excuses if Pope can’t get Kentucky back to the top of the sport in his third year on the job. Going to the Sweet 16 in his first season was a nice story coming off some shocking early round upsets late in the John Calipari era, but Kentucky clearly underachieved in Pope’s second season. Pope is just 20–16 in SEC play and his 26 total losses are the most Kentucky has had in a two-year span since Billy Gillispie’s ill-fated two-year run atop the Wildcats program.

The last few months have helped Pope change the narrative on his roster-building capabilities after being much maligned for not hiring a general manager ahead of such a critical offseason. Now, can he root out similar questions about whether he’s the right man to coach Kentucky back to title contention come November?

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