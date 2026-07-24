FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Little Rock native Moses Moody had a big hand in returning Arkansas basketball to national relevance.

The former four-star recruit and first-round NBA draft pick played his lone season of college basketball at Arkansas under head coach Eric Musselman during the 2020-21 campaign, in which the Razorbacks got back to the Elite 8 for the first time since 1995.

Now a member of the Golden State Warriors, Moody believes John Calipari's third Arkansas team can go deeper in March than he did with the Hogs.

"I'm really excited," Moody said, per Courtney Mims of FOX16. "I think I saw where they got the No. 1 recruiting class. The guys on the roster, I've watched a bit of their high school clips and stuff. I'm excited to see what we do."



"Do you think Arkansas can go to a Final Four?"



"I think so. I think they can make it a little bit further than that, too."



Pro Hog and Golden State Warrior Moses Moody truly believes in the Razorbacks this year and what Coach Cal's squad can do 👀👀 #WPS pic.twitter.com/wmEUn8F51R — Courtney Mims (@MimsCourtney) July 23, 2026

As it turns out, Moody has high expectations for his alma mater this season.

"I think so," Moody said when asked if Arkansas can go to the Final Four. "I think they can make it a little bit further than that, too."

Moody said Arkansas can "potentially" win the national championship.

"They got the lineup to do it," Moody said. "Especially the way that college [basketball] is right now. It's kind of like, anybody can do it no matter what school it is, where it is. It's all kind of up in the air. I think if you give yourself a shot, anything can happen."

Arkansas' 2026-27 roster is arguably the deepest Calipari has had in his three decades as a collegiate head coach. There are arguably 11 or 12 players that could see meaningful minutes throughout the season, and had Isaiah Sealy not hurt his knee and been ruled out for the season, that number would've increased by one.

A practice clip posted by Arkansas' social media team made it clear that the Razorbacks have an incredibly deep roster.

"If you're not a dog on this team, you won't play," Calipari says in the clip. "I feel bad for you. No one got promised anything. I'm playing the dogs. Because if I put a bunch of dogs out there, we're not losing. You take what you want, this will be the rest of your basketball life, you're either taking it or they're taking it from you."

Watching The Hogs the way Nolan intended. 🎞️🐗🍿 pic.twitter.com/3xJPotj8hY — Arkansas Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) July 23, 2026

Moody knows what it's like to be a very talented roster. He played alongside a freshman Davonte Davis, Jalen Tate, Justin Smith, Desi Sills, Jaylin Williams, Connor Vanover and JD Notae. The 2020-21 Razorbacks beat Colgate, Texas Tech and Oral Roberts to advance to the Elite 8 before losing to Baylor.

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