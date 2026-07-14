'We're Good Enough. We're Old Enough' Calipari Doubles Down on Arkansas' Young Roster

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When it comes to old habits, those usually die hard and for Arkansas coach John Calipari, he's going to live by it.

College basketball has never been older, and the Razorbacks' third-year coach doesn't really care what anybody thinks.

"We're good enough. We're old enough. How about that statement," Calipari said during a recent summer workout via Hogs Plus.

“We’re good enough, we’re old enough. How 'bout that statement?” 😤 pic.twitter.com/vpM1h9g9Kv — Hogs Plus (@HogsPlus) June 29, 2026

Calipari has built a Naismith Hall of Fame coaching career around freshmen.

He won a national championship by predominantly using freshmen.

His 65 NBA Draft picks places him second all-time and has won over 900 games in his career with the use of young men.

Even when the college game shifted to being older, Calipari never wavered from his philosophical approach, which led to the Razorbacks signing the consensus No. 1 high school recruiting class in the 2026 cycle. With No. 2 overall player Jordan Smith, Jr. along with fellow 5-stars JJ Andrews, Abdou Toure and Miikka Muurinen he believes he has a very good team at his disposal.

At 18 years and seven months old, his average roster age is going to be among the youngest, if not the youngest in college basketball next season. But that's kind of how he likes it anyway.

Calipari has mentioned it several times over the years that his goal is to help young men reach their goals of an NBA payday. It's early enough in the offseason, but he has a core nucleus already together between freshmen, returnees and transfers that are putting in the work to build team chemistry.

Arkansas Razorbacks recruit Jordan Smith with coach John Calipari during weekend official visit in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkansas Communications

One absence who could have made his way into the rotation a bit more than last season is sophomore small forward Isaiah Sealy, who injured his knee last month. With him already out, it limited the work Calipari and his coaching staff can do in practice.

However, numbers have never bothered him because there were days in his first season with the Razorbacks that his team had to practice against the graduate assistants because he only had five available players

"With Isaiah being out, I felt so bad for him," Calipari said. "He made so many strides but this is an athletic, competitive team. This is one of those teams you try to do more drills, go five-on-five, let them compete. The hair on their neck....I'm liking the group."

While this year's team might feature up to eight freshman, there are key veterans sprinkled in to provide guidance to their younger counterparts. Billy Richmond III returns after flirting with staying in the 2026 NBA Draft, and with his emergence as a two-way standout last season, he gives Calipari a critical piece to his rotation.

Furman transfer center Cooper Bowser provides exceptional length and size along the interior at 6-foot-11, 235 pounds as a scorer, strong rebounder and shot blocker. Despite missing time with a toe injury, Bowser still averaged over 16 points and six rebounds while making over 70% of his field goal attempts.

Furman Paladins forward Cooper Bowser (21) dribbles against the Seattle Redhawks during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With redshirt freshman forward Paulo Semedo alongside Muurinen, the Razorbacks will have at least three players who offer a 7-foot or longer wingspan in the paint. Last season, Arkansas averaged 5.2 blocks per game and 191 total, which ranked No. 2 among SEC teams and No. 13 nationally.

Not only is Calipari bringing in a trio of 5-stars to his backcourt, he also added Georgia scoring guard Jeremiah Wilkinson after averaging 17 points on 41% from the field, 37% from three and 79% at the free throw line. He can also provide a spark on the defensive end with a steal rate of 3.3% which was among the best in the nation, according to CBB Analytics.

"We should be a great defensive team," Calipari said. "A great shot blocking team, one that's athletic, driving, tough and all those things."

Last season, Calipari knew he had a group capable of winning the SEC and making a run in the NCAA Tournament. Much of that had to do with making sure his team was battle tested with non-conference games against the likes of Houston, Duke, Michigan State, Louisville and Texas Tech.

With non-conference dates this year against Michigan State (Detroit), Arizona (Phoenix) and on the road at the Dean Smith Center against North Carolina, Calipari appears confident in his team and isn't afraid to present them an endless list of challengers this season.

"We have a tough schedule, one of the toughest schedules in [college] basketball," Calipari said. "And the average age of our team I think is going to be 18 years and seven months. I don't care. Let's go."

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