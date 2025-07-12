Pringle’s SEC experience providing big boost inside for Hogs' rebuild
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nick Pringle, a 6-foot-10 forward with extensive SEC experience, is set to provide a sizeable boost to an Arkansas' roster with a lot of new faces.
Pringle, 23, joins Arkansas as a graduate transfer after averaging 9.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in 32 starts last season for South Carolina.
The Seabrook, S.C., native previously spent two seasons with Alabama, where he contributed to a Final Four run in 2024. Pringle began his collegiate career at Wofford during the COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 campaign.
In other words, he adds variety to a lot of experience.
“It’ll definitely help me and the team, because I can bring what I know from my previous years playing in the SEC,” Pringle said Wednesday when the media got its first chance to see and talk to the team. “I can talk to them about things I’ve seen, the physicality level, just knowledge about anything going on. How teams play, for instance.”
Pringle’s transfer comes as Arkansas aims to build on last season’s Sweet 16 finish. The Razorbacks in coach John Calipari's second season are seeking to reinforce their frontcourt after the departure of key contributors.
Pringle’s SEC career has featured both individual and team highs and lows. He was a key rotation player for Alabama, averaging 6.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while making 16 starts in the 2022-23 season.
In the 2024 NCAA Tournament, he helped Alabama reach the Final Four, where the Crimson Tide fell to eventual national champion Connecticut.
His lone season at South Carolina was less successful for the team, with the Gamecocks finishing 12-20 overall and 2-17 in SEC play.
One of those conference wins came at Arkansas’s expense, when Pringle scored 18 points and pulled down nine rebounds in a 72-53 victory.
Arkansas assistant coach Kenny Payne echoed that assessment last March after facing the Gamecocks in the SEC Tournament.
“The first thing is matching his physicality and matching it early,” Payne said. “He’s a guy that fights for low post position. If you let him get there and try to fight, you’re too late. He’s too big, he’s too strong.
“The way that he rebounds, you’ve got to hit him early there and try to keep him off the glass. He runs the floor very well and they look for him in the post and they try to get him going.”
Pringle, for his part, embraces his veteran status and the responsibilities that come with it.
“I do things for my family,” he said. “I do things I do for my teammates on the court. I do the things I do for my coaches.”
Calipari identified Pringle’s experience as a reason for his recruitment.
“We wanted guys who’ve been in the fire of conference play and know what it takes to win big games,” Calipari said.
Pringle’s journey to Arkansas included a stint at Dodge City Community College after Wofford and before his SEC stops. He was not highly recruited out of Whale Branch High School in South Carolina.
“I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs,” Pringle said. “But every stop taught me something about the game, about myself, and about what it takes to compete at this level.”
With Pringle’s addition, the Razorbacks get a frontcourt presence with proven rebounding ability and a reputation for physical play.
“I’m here to do my job, defend, rebound, bring energy, and help us win.” Pringle said. “That’s what matters.”
Arkansas opens the 2025-26 season in November. It's a good bet Pringle is expected to play a key role as the Razorbacks look to contend in the SEC.