Pistol Pete Did It, Then Nobody Could Until Razorbacks' Acuff

Darius Acuff Jr. is now the first Razorback to win the sport's most prestigious point guard honor and the debate over his place in program history doesn't need much debate at all.

There's a conversation happening in Fayetteville right now, and it's one worth having. Where does Acuff rank among the greatest point guards in Arkansas Razorbacks history?

It's a fair question with a complicated answer — and that complexity is precisely what makes it so fascinating.

After winning the Bob Cousy Award on Saturday, presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to the nation's top point guard in men's college basketball, the case for Acuff being the best to ever run the point at Arkansas is compelling.

The case against him? Well, it's mostly just about time.

One season. That's all he gave the Hogs. It's not a knock on the young man at all.

And yet it's hard to look at what he accomplished in that single year and say anyone in a Razorback uniform ever commanded the position the way he did during the 2025-26 season.

Point Guard of the Year.

Just the beginning. 🏆🐗 pic.twitter.com/QwJMPhkeb0 — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) April 4, 2026

A Standard Nobody's Touched Since Pistol Pete

Let's start with the numbers, because they're staggering. Acuff averaged 23.5 points and 6.4 assists this season, making him the first player to lead the SEC in both categories simultaneously since Pete Maravich did it for LSU back in 1969-70.

Let that sink in for a moment.

More than half a century passed between Maravich doing it and a freshman from Detroit doing it for the Hogs. The names you're comparing him to aren't obscure. They're legends.

Darius Acuff Jr. 🤝 Pistol Pete Maravich.



Elite company 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/L1kx7zUuSg — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 13, 2026

He didn't just lead the conference in scoring and assists. He was a consensus first-team All-American.

He's a finalist for both the Naismith Trophy and the Wooden Award for national player of the year. He won SEC Player of the Year, SEC Rookie of the Year and SEC Tournament MVP.

He's the first Razorback to earn a spot on the Naismith Starting 5 — an honor grouping the five best players in the country at each position. That's a résumé that doesn't come along very often, especially not from a freshman.

Darius Acuff is the Point Guard of the Year 🔥



The @RazorbackMBB standout is the #CousyAward winner 🏆 pic.twitter.com/EVG862P0aw — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 4, 2026

Building Something Bigger Than Stats

What Acuff did went beyond personal accolades, though.

He led Arkansas to its first SEC Tournament championship since 2000 — the program's second conference tournament title in its history. He helped the Razorbacks win 28 games, their most since the 1994-95 season. He pushed them to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

These aren't numbers built in comfort. These are wins accumulated against the best competition in the country, in high-pressure moments, with the ball in his hands when it mattered most.

That context matters enormously when assessing his place in Razorback lore. It's one thing to put up big numbers.

It's another to put up big numbers and drag your team to results the program hadn't seen in a generation.

Acuff seemed to understand that dimension of his legacy from the start.

"Bob Cousy set the standard for what a great point guard is," Acuff said in a news release after winning the award named in Cousy's honor. "Not only was he one of the all-time great players, but, more importantly, he led his teams to wins and championships. Those are the same things I want my legacy to be when my playing days are over."

New 2026 NBA Mock Draft 📝



2. Wizards: Darryn Peterson (Kansas)

5. Jazz: Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas)

14. Heat: Nate Ament (Tennessee)

23. 76ers (via Rockets): Aday Mara (Michigan)



Full list 🔗: https://t.co/qMq5lS7Z0f pic.twitter.com/ZdaseoJVbK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 31, 2026

The History He's Making and Leaving Behind

It'd be dishonest to ignore the caveat. There have been terrific point guards to play at Arkansas over the years, some of whom built their legacies over multiple seasons and contributed to sustained success in Fayetteville.

Judging a player across one year against players who built programs across three or four is genuinely tricky. Legacy, in the truest sense, has always been tied to longevity.

Acuff's single-season production is so historically elite that the argument doesn't crumble just because it ended quickly. He's only the second player coached by John Calipari to win the Cousy Award — the first being Tyler Ulis in 2016.

Ulis, notably, is now an assistant on Calipari's Arkansas staff. The teacher coached both, and the student came back to help develop the successor.

There's a full-circle quality to it that gives the moment even more weight.

Acuff is projected to be a lottery pick in the NBA Draft on June 25, which means his time in Fayetteville is almost certainly finished. He came, he dominated, and now he's moving on to the next level.

That's the reality of modern college basketball.

"I'd like to thank Coach Calipari, the Arkansas staff and my teammates for trusting me, pushing me and putting me in positions to succeed," Acuff said. "Also, I could not have done this without the support and sacrifices from my parents, family and team in Detroit."

"If any NBA team passes on Darius Acuff Jr, you're gonna regret it."



- Coach John Calipari@reeses pic.twitter.com/P2WxbUTs9b — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 3, 2026

The Verdict

So, is Darius Acuff Jr. the best point guard in Arkansas Razorbacks history? For one season?

It's very hard to argue otherwise. The statistics are historic on a conference-wide level. The team accomplishments are real. The national recognition is comprehensive. And the award he just claimed is the sport's highest individual honor for someone who plays his position.

The qualifier — "for one season" — isn't a knock. It's simply honesty.

The all-time conversation gets thorny when multi-year contributors enter the picture.

But when it comes to the single greatest individual campaign a point guard has ever put together in a Razorback uniform, Acuff's freshman year stands alone. It really isn't close.

Detroit sent him to Fayetteville. Fayetteville got one remarkable year out of him.

And when he's gone, Arkansas fans will spend a long time waiting for anyone to come close to replicating what he did in Year One.

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