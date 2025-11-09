Poor rebounding digs hole too deep for Razorbacks against Michigan State
No. 14 Arkansas missed 14 of its last 16 three-pointers and saw a three-point halftime lead turn into a 69-66 defeat against No. 22 Michigan State.
Here are three instant reactions.
1. Arkansas unable to make three-point advantage count
Michigan State made just one three-pointer on 14 attempts, and the Hogs made four in the opening 20 minutes, but the shooting dried up down the stretch. Arkansas made just two threes in the second half and missed two chances to tie the game in the final 7 seconds.
Guard Darius Acuff Jr. scored a team-high 16 points in his homecoming to his home state, but shot just 5-for-16 from the field including 2-for-8 from three.
Fellow freshman Meleek Thomas also had 16 but went 5-for-15 from the floor.
2. Frontcourt trio struggles in first physical test
After scoring 39 points as a group against a smaller Southern team in the season opener, the trio of Trevon Brazile, Malique Ewin and Nick Pringle put up just 13 points on 5-for-10 from the floor.
Michigan State outscored the Razorbacks 46-28 in the paint. The Hogs had a tough time containing the frontcourt duo of Coen Carr and Cameron Cooper, who combined for 33 points.
After Arkansas kept the rebounding battle close in the first half, trailing Michigan State by just one 21-20, the Razorbacks got just five rebounds in the first 15 minutes of the second half.
The Spartans finished the night with a 45-33 edge on the glass, including 19 offensive rebounds.
Five days removed from a career-high 25 points, Brazile was saddled with foul trouble, picking up his second foul with 7 minutes left in the first half and his third less than 90 seconds into the second half.
Calipari gambled, putting Brazile back in with 14 minutes left in the game with three fouls.
The gamble paid off on the defensive end with a block and a steal, but Brazile was relegated back to the bench with 7 minutes left with his fourth foul. He finished the night with just 3 points on 1-for-4 from the floor.
New depth already paying dividends
Last year's team would have been crippled by the foul situation Arkansas found themselves in during the first half. Five different players picked up two fouls in the first half.
Calipari's decision to expand his rotation from seven players to nine from his first year to his second allowed the Razorbacks to keep size on the floor without risking any of the players picking up a third foul before intermission.
Arkansas looks to rebound against Central Arkansas as the first game of a four-game homestand at Bud Walton Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday and will be streamed on SEC Network+.