Razorback fans may be a little surprised at ESPN's early Top 25
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There was one little surprise Arkansas fans will find when looking at the latest ESPN's Top 25 for college basketball. It won't take long to find.
The Razorbacks are ranked No. 10 among the Top 25 teams. That really isn't as surprising as seeing they are the highest-ranked SEC team.
Besides the expectations with coach John Calipari entering his second season, the logic for putting the Razorbacks that high.
From Jeff Borzello at ESPN.com:
"Four of the Razorbacks' top six minute-getters from the postseason run should be back next season. Top-10 recruits Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas add scoring pop to the backcourt, while Calipari also added proven depth down low in Nick Pringle (South Carolina) and Malique Ewin (Florida State)."
One of the teams Arkansas beat last year (St. John's) ranked ahead of them and the one that ended the surprising Sweet 16 run (Texas Tech) is two notches ahead.
Purdue is ranked No. 1 while UConn is back at the top after a sub-par run in the tournament last year. The Kentucky Wildcats are the second SEC team to be ranked at No. 11.
Here's the complete list:
1. Purdue Boilermakers
2. UConn Huskies
3. St. John's Red Storm
4. Houston Cougars
5. BYU Cougars
6. Duke Blue Devils
7. Louisville Cardinals
8. Texas Tech Red Raiders
9. Michigan Wolverines
10. Arkansas Razorbacks
11. Kentucky Wildcats
12. Arizona Wildcats
13. Iowa State Cyclones
14. UCLA Bruins
15. Auburn Tigers
16. Wisconsin Badgers
17. Illinois Fighting Illini
18. Florida Gators
19. Creighbton Bluejays
20. Tennessee Volunteers
21. Kansas Jayhawks
22. Gonzaga Bulldogs
23. Michigan State Spartans
24. Alabama Crimson Tide
25. North Carolina Tar Heels
Considering teams are still putting together rosters with even more transfer portal additions, it is a little early on these rankings, but it does give an idea of who's coming in with the biggest target on their back.
That will include the Razorbacks, which is probably not that surprising for Calipari. It's also something he expects and uses to get the Hogs ready.