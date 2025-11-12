Razorbacks' Brazile missing non-conference game against UCA
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks will be without senior forward Trevon Brazile against UCA Tuesday night due to back spams, according to a team spokesperson.
Brazile started the season off with a bang last week against Southern, recording a career-high 25 points along with 11 rebounds.
But, his hot start was short lived as he struggled to get anything going while in foul trouble against Michigan State Saturday night.
In the 69-66 loss, Brazile recorded just three points and two rebounds in 16 minutes of action due to foul trouble and made just 1-of-5 attempts from the field and 0-2 from beyond the arc.
He attempted the final shot to tie the game and force overtime, but the attempt fell short with an airball. What happened after the game drew the most headlines, hitting a fan with a towel in a video that went viral immediately after the game.
While he will miss the game due to an apparent injury it comes at a very odd time given the incident happening just three days ago.
The 6-foot-9 senior released a statement on social media following the incident.
"I would like to apologize for my actions in the tunnel as we exited the floor last night," Brazile posted on Instagram. "That was not a reflection of what I or our program represent."
Michigan State fans weren't willing to let Brazile head to the exits without hearing about his game tying attempt, as they chanted "airball" repeatedly until Brazile snapped his towel like a rag dipped in hot grease.
Arkansas players' attempted to get the towel back but the Spartans' fan decided to keep a piece of memorabilia he'll live to talk about the rest of his life.
Of course, Brazile played it off like it was an accident and it really could have been given his reaction. It's possible his hand lost grip in the anger of defeat in a close game as MSU students sit right on the court inside the Breslin Center.
"If what happens at the end, you’ve got a little more grind," Calipari said following Saturday's loss to the Spartans. "They grinded it more than we did. I was trying to space the court and do some things and I said, ‘Screw it, grind with them. That’s the only way. They’re going to grind us for 30 seconds, we’re going to shoot in seven? You’re going to get buried.’
"We started, but we haven’t done that as much, but as the season goes on, there are points in the game you just grind it. Let’s go. We did some half-decent stuff. It’s just that some decisions in possessions, like, you go and have a great possession and follow it up with a bad one. Quick shot, no screen, something. But again, I’ll have to watch the tape. I’m not looking forward to it, but I will."
With Brazile out for Tuesday's game against UCA, coach John Calipari made an adjustment to his starting lineup with DJ Wagner, Darius Acuff, Karter Knox, Meleek Thomas and Nick Pringle slated to start.
Thomas, the former McDonald's All-American, will make his first career start with the Razorbacks and has been very good over his first two regular season games. He is currently averaging 18.5 points and over six rebounds per game while making 40% of his field goal attempts and 31% from three.
Arkansas is set to rebound from a tough loss to the Spartans with a four game homestand over the next two weeks prior to its next marquee non-conference game against Duke in Chicago.