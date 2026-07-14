Razorbacks Building Momentum With Elite 5-Star Guard King Gibson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas appears to be gaining momentum with one of the nation's top prospects as John Calipari continues assembling his 2027 recruiting class.

Calipari is in the midst of a recruiting battle for several different prospects, and one who the Razorbacks seem to be gaining traction with is 5-star guard King Gibson, according to Rivals.

Arkansas faces stiff competition from programs such as UConn, Louisville and Alabama, but Calipari's track record of developing NBA guards will certainly be one of the Razorbacks' strongest recruiting pitches.

He's done it better than nearly everyone in the game with 65 total draft picks and sits nine behind legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski (74). Calipari does have a total of 30 NBA Draft lottery selections, which ranks him No. 1 all-time.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari during exhibition matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkansas Communications

The combo guard out of SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio, stands at 6-foot-4, 185 pounds with offers from schools such as UConn, Louisiville, Maryland, LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, Houston, Indiana, Kentucky, Syracuse, Texas A&M, VIrginia Tech and many others.

Gibson is the No. 5 ranked prospect in the 2027 recruiting cycle, No. 1 among combo guards and No. 1 player out of Ohio, according to 247Sports.

After showing off his dominant skill set on each end of the floor in Memphis at the Nike EYBL event, Calipari was able to view his abilities in a live evaluation setting, displaying a unique blend of scoring and athleticism.

5⭐️ King Gibson STOCK has been going up this summer 📈🔥



Gibson is averaging 17 PPG in the @NikeEYB while shooting 48% from the field for Team United 😬 pic.twitter.com/x9EHkZLNlI — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) July 8, 2026

While in the Midsouth, Gibson averaged 17 points, three assists and three rebounds per game while connecting on 55% of his attempts from the field, 60% from three and 71% at the free throw line for Team United.

Gibson has shown comfort playing on or off ball in the backcourt, and doesn't rely solely on his jumper to do all his scoring. He's a true three-level shooter with a smooth downhill runner, solid midrange game, but is also a dangerous shooter from deep.

In catch-and-shoot mode, he has a very quick release which is hard to defend in recovery efforts. He plays under control in transition, but can sometimes appear in a hurry and nearly lose control.

His floor vision is above average for a combo guard with the ability to look off teammates for an easy assist. While Gibson doesn't possess that extraordinary leaping ability like some of the 2026 prospects, but he does offer plenty of bounce in space.

6’5 King Gibson is so tough! 247Sports #1 ranked combo guard in the 2027 class 🔥 @thekinggibson8 @HoophallClassic pic.twitter.com/Rsr0XaLEPf — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) January 6, 2026

The Razorbacks currently have one commitment in the 2027 recruiting with 5-star point guard Davion Thompson, which ranks them No. 8 nationally, according to 247Sports Team Recruiting Rankings.

However, with his rumored interest in reclassifying to the 2026 class that means Calipari is far from done setting up his 2027-28 roster.

The next cycle is chock full of elite 5-star talent such as Gibson, Beckham Black (No. 1 overall prospect), Demarcus Henry (No. 3 nationally), Lewis Uvwo (No. 7 nationally) and several others. With Calipari's unwavering effort of landing top high school prospects, Arkansas will always be in contention with players who have NBA futures.

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