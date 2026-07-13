Ex-Kansas Guard Lagerald Vick Arrested, Charged With Attempted Murder

Former Kansas guard Lagerald Vick has been arrested and charged with one count each of attempted first-degree murder and the use of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, according to a Sunday evening report from Shreyas Laddha and Ben Wheeler of the Kansas City Star that cited court documents.

Police apprehended Vick on Saturday, and he is being held in Memphis’s Shelby County Jail with a $1.5 million bond. A bail review hearing is set for Tuesday.

Vick, a Memphis native, played collegiately for the Jayhawks from 2016 to ‘19. He then played professionally in Colombia, Mexico, New Zealand, Taiwan, Uruguay and Venezuela until 2024.

Vick is accused of shooting at a man at a party

The alleged incident took place at a Fourth of July party, where Vick is said in documents cited by Laddha and Wheeler to have shot a man, Carlos Funzie, in the back while Funzie was walking away from a confrontation. Funzie, taken to a nearby hospital, identified Vick both by first name and from a photo lineup.

The charges represent the second set of criminal charges levied toward Vick in 2026, who was apprehended in April on one count each of aggravated burglary, misdemeanor vandalism and theft of property after allegedly breaking into an ex-girlfriend’s home and “stealing multiple electronic devices.”

Vick’s turbulent Kansas career at a glance

With the Jayhawks, Vick played 117 games, starting 61 over his final three seasons. In each of his last two years, he averaged double figures, scoring 12.1 points per game in 2018 and 14.1 points per game in ‘19.

However, Vick’s career was marred by legal and personal issues. In 2017, a Kansas investigation found that he likely hit a female student multiple times in ‘15 and the university recommended probation; he was never charged with a crime.

“It’s also unclear if Vick was ever put on probation and remains unknown if [coach Bill] Self or [Kansas’s] athletic department ever disciplined Vick,” Laddha and Wheeler wrote.

In ‘19, Vick—with Self’s blessing—left the team before the end of the season to deal with family issues. His last game came on Feb. 5 of that year against Kansas State.

After leaving the Jayhawks, Vick bounced around various international leagues. In ‘24, his most recent international season, he averaged 12 points per game for Astros de Jalisco in Mexico and the Southland Sharks in New Zealand.

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