Calipari warns against college athletics becoming 'transactional'
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Many coaches around college basketball have called it quits in a sport that rivals more of the "Wild West."
Coaches such as Jay Wright (Villanova), Tony Bennett (Virginia) and many others are seeking ways out in such an unstable environment.
Now, second-year coach John Calipari, who's long been an advocate for his athletes, indicates that once things turn completely "transactional" that he will be completely done. This comes from someone whose career spans five decades, one national championship and six Final Fours.
If coaching becomes more about NIL deals than development, the final flake of sand will have hit the bottom of the hourglass.
“If we stay transformational, I can still so this, I feel good," Calipari said at SEC Basketball Media Days Tuesday afternoon. "They say biologically I’m 48, so I’m good. But, I tell these guys, if it gets transactional, I’m done. We’ve already done a lot, but as long as it stays that way, then I can help these two and the other players on our team get where they’re trying to go."
Calipari has long said he wants to help 30 or so athletes before he retires and what he means by that is being selected in the NBA Draft to earn steady, life changing money.
But, before any of that can happen, athletes must play at least one year of college which means anyone who plays under Calipari will have a purpose in his program often known to produce NBA players like none other.
“Now winning is a big part of it. If we’re winning at a high level, everybody eats,” Calipari continued. “And if we’re not because we’re not together and connected, then we’re hurting each other. That’s my job. This team, we’re not that good right now. But we’ve got good players, and we’ve got talent.”
There's certainly been a fight across college athletics from various coaches, but there are a handful who have embraced NIL who want to set limitations.
Calipari is no different, and understandably so, as he wants more restrictions on the transfer portal. While athletes are currently able to seek a new school at any point in their career, it's still important to the Arkansas coach that they get a college degree.
The Naismith Hall of Famer has warned the NCAA that having no cap on the transfer portal does nothing but harm to the student-athlete in the current landscape.
College registrars will inform anyone that transferring credits from one institution to another can cause issues for graduating on time, the actual purpose of higher education, instead of solely profiting off name, image and likeness.
“I want to help 25 to 30 more families,” Calipari added Tuesday at the podium, according to ESPN. “The only way you do that is to be transformational as a coach. If you’re not, you’re transactional. If I become transactional, ‘I’m going to pay you this to do this and that,' then I won’t do this anymore. I don’t need to.
“That’s why if someone puts their name in the portal, I say, ‘You’re not coming back,’ because it’s not going to be transactional.”
Developing a team is exactly how Calipari was able to guide the Razorbacks from 1-6 in SEC play to a Sweet 16 appearance. While there's plenty of good that's happened with the institution to NIL, there's still some challenges that come with it.
Embrace it or die fighting it. When it comes to Calipari, he's going to take it year-by-year and hope for the best.