Razorbacks climb in national hoops rankings with notable poll rise

If there’s a lesson in college basketball rankings this season, it might be that sometimes simply not collapsing gets noticed.

That could be the Arkansas Razorbacks’ story right now, hauled up several slots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll — a climb that somehow feels like a mix of genuine progress and the committee politely remembering the Hogs exist.

This week’s Power Rankings at ESPN were mostly about the four-team race for the top spot: Michigan, Arizona, Duke and Iowa State.

Those teams have been trading arguments like a debate club where everyone speaks loudly and confidently, and nobody mentions Arkansas unless it’s by accident.

The Razorbacks, meanwhile, were not part of that elite conversation. The Power Rankings focused on which teams have a legitimate case to be No. 1, and Arkansas was not among them.

Michigan’s undefeated start and big win margins convinced many voters that numbers still matter, even in a year full of strange results.

Arizona also built a strong résumé, stacking wins that would shine on any tournament sheet.

Duke remained notable thanks to its strength of schedule and strong list of quality victories. Iowa State made its case too, thanks to its rare win over a No. 1 Purdue team.

For Arkansas fans, watching that conversation play out probably felt like waiting for your name to be called in class, only to realize the teacher already moved on.

Yet the Razorbacks did make news this week as Arkansas jumped eight positions to No. 17 in the newest AP poll.

The move came after a pair of wins that turned enough heads to shift the Hogs from “receiving votes” territory into a comfortable Top 20 chair.

Those wins included a road victory over Louisville, which entered the game ranked No. 6, and a solid showing against Fresno State.

Wins like that don’t guarantee a place in the national conversation, but they do stop voters from skipping over your name like it’s optional reading.

Arkansas’ 7–2 record is respectable, but not the kind of résumé that cracks the No. 1 debate.

Losses to Duke and Michigan State served as reminders that the Hogs are progressing, but still have work to do before they can push into the elite tier.

Calipari’s early results in Fayetteville suggest a team that’s sturdy against middle-tier opponents and capable of taking down ranked competition.

But until Arkansas shows consistency against the blue bloods, the poll rise will remain more of a step forward than a statement.

In a season where the top of the sport is ruled by undefeated teams and statistical juggernauts, Arkansas’ climb shows that growth — even modest growth — still counts for something.

Sights straight ahead pic.twitter.com/hQadV2f8HZ — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) December 10, 2025

Early season ranking debates exclude Arkansas

The Power Rankings focused tightly on the No. 1 battle, and teams in that conversation earned their place.

Michigan’s dominance, Arizona’s balanced play, Duke’s résumé and Iowa State’s upset of Purdue all set the tone for the week.

Arkansas simply wasn’t part of that discussion. That isn’t personal; it’s just the math of college basketball in December. The Razorbacks’ wins were good, but not the kind that pull you into national debates about the sport’s top team.

And in a year where undefeated records grab headlines, Arkansas’ two losses matter more than fans want to admit.

Still, the poll voters took notice. The Hogs didn’t just sneak into the Top 25 — they pushed up to No. 17, ahead of several teams that opened the season ranked higher or flashed more preseason hype.

That’s progress, even if it comes without applause.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr (5) defends during the second half against Fresno State Bulldogs guard Jake Heidbreder (3) at Simmons Bank Arena. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Razorbacks make meaningful AP poll climb

Arkansas’ jump from outside the top tier to the high teens confirms that voters are paying attention.

It doesn’t mean the Hogs suddenly belong in the same conversation as Michigan or Arizona.

But it does show that this group has enough talent and momentum to stay relevant as the calendar shifts toward conference play.

A climb like this reflects two things: winning games that matter and not losing games you shouldn’t. Arkansas needed both, and for now, the Razorbacks delivered.

The poll movement won’t change the national narrative, but it does indicate the program is trending in a direction fans can appreciate.

And in a sport where every ranking becomes part of the résumé, that kind of movement is never ignored.

Key takeaways

Arkansas rose eight positions to No. 17 after key wins and steady early-season production.

The national No. 1 debate still centers on Michigan, Arizona, Duke and Iowa State, leaving Arkansas outside the elite tier.

The Hogs’ surge reflects growth and stability, even if it’s not yet a leap into championship contention.

