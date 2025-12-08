Razorback climbing back up, moving to No. 17 in AP poll after key wins

Arkansas made one of the biggest jumps in this week’s AP Top 25 poll, which will get the fans' interest.

The Razorbacks moved from No. 25 to No. 17 after two wins that showed both toughness and growth. It also matched the team’s highest ranking of the season so far.

The poll bump followed an 89–80 win at Louisville and an 82–58 win over Fresno State. The victory over the Cardinals stood out because Louisville entered the week ranked No. 6.

It was the type of road test Arkansas has talked about needing.

In the USA Today Coaches Poll, the Razorbacks also climbed six spots, going from No. 23 to No. 17. It marked one of the strongest polling weeks the Hogs have had under John Calipari.

Calipari said this run of heavy competition is part of the plan.

“If your team is good, throw the gauntlet, learn. You're playing for the end of the year anyway,” he said. “My teams play for March.”

His message fits the way the Hogs built their schedule. Arkansas has already played multiple ranked opponents, and several more remain. It is the type of schedule that can wear a team down but can also prepare one for postseason play.

Karter Knox echoed that mindset.

“I believe (if) we beat them, we win the national championship, so it’s a lot of revenge,” said Hogs guard Karter Knox.

The Red Raiders ended the Hogs’ season last year. That history is not lost on Arkansas players.

Calipari said these battles will help shape the identity he wants. The Hogs still have flaws, but they have also shown signs of growth. With SEC play approaching, this was the week they needed.

The group now carries a stronger résumé than it did just two weeks ago. A road win over a top-10 team and a dominant home performance can do that.

Arkansas now sits third among SEC teams in the AP poll.

Schedule strength becomes an early advantage

The Hogs have faced or will face Duke, Houston, Michigan State, Louisville and Texas Tech. All entered the week inside the top 16 nationally.

That lineup puts Arkansas in rare company when discussing non-conference strength.

Calipari built this schedule with purpose. The goal is to measure the team early, see where it stands, and adjust ahead of league play. There is not much room to ease into the season, and he has not tried to hide that.

Arkansas has responded well enough to climb in national rankings. The AP poll now has only Alabama and Vanderbilt ahead of the Hogs among SEC programs. Florida, Tennessee and Auburn trail Arkansas, giving the league strong overall representation.

The Razorbacks sit at 7–2 and have finished most of their non-conference tests. The next step is consistency. Calipari has said several times that this team is young and still learning how to play together.

The win over Louisville provided proof of progress. Arkansas handled a road environment and kept its poise when the Cardinals made late pushes.

The Fresno State game then showed what it looks like when the Hogs play with control from the start.

The rotation remains flexible. Calipari is still sorting out which combinations fit best. But his message has stayed steady: learning now will matter in February and March.

The ranking jump shows voters noticed. It also suggests Arkansas is building momentum at the right time.

Revenge-minded matchup looms

Arkansas now prepares for Texas Tech in a neutral-site showdown Saturday. It is not just another game on the schedule.

The Red Raiders beat the Hogs in the Sweet 16 last season, ending a postseason run that Arkansas believed could continue longer.

Knox’s comment about “revenge” captured how players view it. They understand the stakes.

They also know a win could push their ranking even higher and sharpen their postseason résumé.

Calipari sees it as another growth step. He wants to see how his team responds with a chance to build momentum before the SEC grind begins.

His hope is that the difficult non-conference slate has hardened them.

The Hogs may not have the same roster as last year, but the memory remains. Arkansas wants a chance to show what it has become.

For now, the program sits in a better place than it did a week ago. A rise of eight spots in the AP poll is the payoff for steady improvement. The next test arrives quickly.

If Arkansas can keep stacking wins, this climb might be only the beginning.

Key takeaways

Arkansas jumped eight spots to No. 17 in the AP poll after wins over Louisville and Fresno State.

John Calipari says tough scheduling is designed to prepare the Razorbacks for March.

A revenge-driven matchup with Texas Tech now stands as the Hogs’ next major test.

