Razorbacks giving media first look at new roster, returning players
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Since there is no big mystery, we'll just go ahead and tell you to not expect any big revelations when when we get our first look at Arkansas' basketball team Wednesday.
It is an interesting way for John Calipari to get a little publicity for what is expected to be a very good Razorback team in his second season. We won't know Wednesday night, either.
The news will probably be all positive. Second-year coach John Calipari will probably expound some issues going on in college athletics and basketball. He usually does.
Maybe the biggest question for Calipari, though, will be if he'll repeat his decision last season to use a smaller rotation. Injuries caused that to backfire in the minds of some fans.
Even with a Sweet 16 run, expectations run so high with Hogs' basketball these days even that wasn't what some were wanting. They provided the excuses they didn't go farther, but Calipari didn't make any.
The reality is it probably is one of those things that goes in cycles. It will be hard to imagine worse luck than they had last year.
Some players couldn't even practice in the summer due to it. Then key guys got knocked out when the Razorbacks had things sorted out in February that kept popping up all the way to the end.
The media will get a chance to watch practice, then talk with players and coaches afterward. Still, don't expect any startling revelations. The only ones that could happen are not something anyone would want to see.
It is going to require a roster to match up all the news with the players we'll be seeing. Of the 13 players on the roster, only four were on the one last year. That includes Trevon Brazile, who may have tenure as long as he's been around.
Returning Players
Trevon Brazile
DJ Wagner
Karter Knox
Billy Richmond III
New Players
Jaden Karuletwa, Village Christian, Calif., High School
Meleek Thomas, Overtime Elite (Ga.) – City Reapers, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Amere Brown, Woodland Hills High School
Darius Acuff Jr., IMG Academy, Fla.
Malique Ewin, Berkmar High School, Lawrenceville, Ga., Florida State
Ayden Kelley, Northpoint, Miss., Christian School
Nick Pringe, Whale Branch High School, South Carolina
Isaiah Sealy, Springdale High School
Karim Rtail, Neptūnas-Akvaservis, Lebanon
Most of the SEC teams have done a day allowing the media access.
There's no idea what we'll hear from Calipari, the new coaches or the players. The practice is open to the media and it will probably be some drills and maybe a little scrimmaging, but don't expect any evaluation revelations.