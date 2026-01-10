Tennessee vs. Florida Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Saturday, Jan. 10
The Florida Gators have stumbled out of the gates this season. The defending national champions have gone just 10-5 through their first 15 games, but they may have found some momentum when they cruised past Georgia on Tuesday.
On Saturday afternoon, they'll face a Tennessee team that's also fresh off a double-digit win against Texas.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this SEC showdown.
Tennessee vs. Florida Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Tennessee +4.5 (-115)
- Florida -4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Tennessee +176
- Florida -215
Total
- OVER 153.5 (-110)
- UNDER 153.5 (-110)
Tennessee vs. Florida How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 10
- Game Time: Noon ET
- Venue: Stephen C. O'Connell Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Tennessee Record: 11-4 (1-1 in SEC)
- Florida Record: 10-5 (1-1 in SEC)
Tennessee vs. Florida Betting Trends
- Florida is 4-2 ATS in its last six games vs. Tennessee
- Tennessee is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games played at Florida
- Florida is 5-10 ATS in its last 15 games
- The UNDER is 10-4 in Florida's last 14 games
- Florida has won 14 straight home games
- Florida is 8-1 ATS in its last nine games vs. SEC opponents
Tennessee vs. Florida Key Player to Watch
- Xavian Lee, G - Florida
A big reason for Florida's struggles early in the season has been the poor shooting of Xaivian Lee. He is their secondary shooter behind Thomas Haugh, but he has a field goal percentage of just 35.9% this season while shooting 26.3% from beyond the arc. If he continues to shoot that poorly, the Gators are going to continue to play with a glaring defensive deficiency.
Tennessee vs. Florida Prediction and Pick
Tennessee has played better on both sides of the court compared to Florida this season. The Vols rank 17th in defensive efficiency, while Florida ranks 33rd. Florida's poor shooting has led to the Gators ranking 171st in effective field goal percentage at 51.3%.
Tennessee has historically been known as primarily a defensive team, but the Vols rank 57th in the country in effective field goal percentage so far this season. That makes them a dangerous team to face, especially for a team like Florida that's figuring out some offensive issues.
Give me the points with the Vols on Saturday.
Pick: Tennessee +4.5 (-115) via FanDuel
