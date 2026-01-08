Razorbacks hold off Ole Miss behind Acuff Jr. in SEC road win

OXFORD, Miss. — Arkansas didn’t overwhelm Ole Miss, didn’t silence the crowd early, and didn’t coast to the finish.

What the Razorbacks did instead was piece together a steady, balanced performance that proved just enough for a 94-87 Southeastern Conference road win Wednesday night.

The Razorbacks spread the scoring, took care of business at the free-throw line, and leaned on Darius Acuff Jr. when the game tightened late.

That formula helped Arkansas improve to 12-3 overall and 2-0 in SEC play, while Ole Miss slipped to 8-7 and 0-2.

Acuff finished with 26 points and nine assists, controlling tempo and keeping Arkansas composed whenever Ole Miss threatened to make the final minutes uncomfortable.

The Rebels had chances, but Arkansas didn't look particularly rattled.

The Razorbacks built momentum late in the first half with a 10-2 run that turned a close game into a 42-32 halftime lead. It wasn’t flashy, but it created separation that mattered later.

Ole Miss spent most of the night trying to close that gap.

Arkansas never trailed after the early minutes and consistently answered small Rebel surges with timely baskets or trips to the line.

Acuff sets the tone late

Acuff’s impact showed up most clearly at the free-throw line. He went 11 of 12, converting nearly every opportunity as the Rebels closed within striking distance in the final minutes.

Arkansas finished 22 of 30 from the line overall, a margin that mattered in a seven-point game. When Ole Miss pulled within four at 91-87 late, Acuff answered with a short jumper and more free throws to close the door.

Trevon Brazile added 18 points and helped steady Arkansas when Ole Miss briefly gained momentum in the second half.

Billy Richmond III and Meleek Thomas scored 13 points apiece, while Karter Knox chipped in 10.

Five players in double figures gave the Razorbacks options throughout the night and prevented Ole Miss from keying on a single scorer.

The result wasn’t dominant, but it was efficient.

Rebels push but never fully break through

Ole Miss had its own collection of scorers, led by Ilias Kamardine and Malik Dia with 16 points each. AJ Storr scored 12, Eduardo Klafke added 11 in the second half, and Patton Pinkins finished with 10.

That balance allowed the Rebels to stay within range, especially late in the second half. A push down the stretch cut the deficit to four and briefly energized the home crowd.

But Arkansas responded each time, often by getting to the line and making enough shots to maintain control.

The Rebels’ inability to flip momentum fully in their favor underscored the difference between staying close and finishing the job.

Ole Miss has now dropped its first two SEC games, both competitive but ultimately short.

Arkansas starts SEC play on steadier ground

The win marked a different tone from last season’s conference start for Arkansas, when the Razorbacks opened league play 0-5 before recovering late.

This time, they’re 2-0 and stacking positive results early.

The Razorbacks didn’t rely on a single scoring run or standout stretch to win in Oxford. Instead, they built a cushion, protected it, and trusted their guards to manage the final minutes.

Arkansas will look to carry that approach into its next matchup at Auburn on Saturday. Ole Miss returns home to face Missouri, searching for its first conference win.

Neither team left the floor thinking the gap between them was large, but Arkansas left with the result.

Key takeaways

Arkansas placed five players in double figures and avoided scoring droughts.

The Razorbacks went 22 of 30 at the line, including 11 of 12 from Acuff.

The Rebels cut the deficit late but couldn’t complete the comeback.

