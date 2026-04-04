FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari has always been genuine about helping young men achieve their NBA dreams.

One story during the McDonald's All-American Game that was mentioned a handful of times was the impact Calipari made on how 5-star guard Jordan Smith, Jr. viewed himself as a college recruit.

Smith's vision was to be a first round NBA Draft pick following his freshman season wherever he landed.

Calipari's witty reaction was, "Why not aim higher than that? Let's get you there and push you to a higher level. Don't put limits on yourself."

That's the kind of coach players with professional goals thrive under.

That's why Calipari leads all active college coaches in NBA Draft picks and could have at least three more this summer in Darius Acuff, Trevon Brazile and possibly Meleek Thomas.

He's the only coach who can say two of his former players went picks No. 1 and No. 2 in a single draft back in 2012.

“Look, I am not apologizing for being about kids," Calipari said in an appearance on Barstool Live Friday afternoon. "I’m not apologizing for 80 players drafted, 50 first-rounders. I’m not apologizing. Now, if we win, and I try to convince them winning matters because, anytime we were in a Final Four, I had five or six guys drafted from that team. The year we won it, six guys drafted.



Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari against Hawaii in NCAA Tournament. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

“The No. 1 pick was Anthony Davis. No. 2 pick was Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Never been done in any other sport, one and two. So, winning matters. And I try to tell the kids, it matters now. But, you’re dealing with a new team every year.”

Despite the Razorbacks falling short in the Sweet 16 against Arizona, Calipari remains upbeat as his second Arkansas team accomplished so much.

“We had a fabulous season,” Calipari said during his appearance on ESPN's Get Up. “Winning the conference tournament, playing the way we did, finishing second in the league, having some ridiculous games.



“Our game at Alabama was one of the great games that will be played over and over again. Double overtime, four of my guys were fouled out. We played with two guys who hadn’t played.”



His team's response to constant adversity on the injury front never kept his team from reaching its goals throughout the season. Calipari had quality leadership from Acuff and Trevon Brazile, who were able to motivate their teammates and help make them better on the court.

“In the last six regular season games, we had a lot of injuries,” Calipari said. “Karter Knox goes down for the season. Billy [Richmond] was hurt throughout. Meleek Thomas had a knee which swelled throughout the tournament.”



“These kids fought. They said, ‘I’m playing if I have a limp.’ That’s what those kids did.”

DJ Wagner missed time with an ankle injury, Nick Pringle was up and down with back issues and a pulled hamstring that forced him to miss the first two NCAA Tournament games.

Malique Ewin constantly had his shoulder taped up and took an elbow to the forehead against LSU which forced him to get stitches and wear a facemask for a couple of games.

Arkansas Razorbacks' Darius Acuff against the Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in San Jose, Calif. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Plus, Acuff battled through what might have been a high ankle sprain when he was rolled up by an Auburn defender on a fast break. That led to a historic 49-point outing the next game at Alabama even though he was in a boot the two days leading up to the game.

The Hogs' roster was full of young men who decided to come together with one goal in mind, and that was to make noise in March.

Arkansas' level of buy-in is promising going into the offseason with the possiblity of several vital pieces to the rotation potentially back in Wagner, Richmond, and Ewin.

While the Razorbacks fell short in the Sweet 16 against Arizona, Calipari acknowledged the Wildcats were the better team. In typical coach fashion, he wishes Arkansas was still playing this weekend.

“We got beat up good,” Calipari said. “Arizona was way better than us that night. I just wish we were still playing for them. Because they came together and deserved to have something else happen.”

Arkansas brings in three 5-star prospects in Jordan Smith, Jr., JJ Andrews and Abdou Toure who bring length, versatility and defense to the team for next season.

Calipari understands that great guard play wins in March, it'll be the addition of a strong big man that can send his team over the top and into position for a Final Four in 2027.

And if his message continues to resonate the way it did with Smith, Arkansas won’t just be building teams, but the next wave of NBA talent.

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