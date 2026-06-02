NBA Draft 2026: Five Prospects Who Could Become Victor Wembanyama Stoppers

We may well remember the 2026 NBA playoffs as the moment Victor Wembanyama truly arrived.

Not as a star, per se … it has been obvious Wembanyama was headed there since before he officially signed an NBA contract. No, this playoffs and particularly overtaking Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder was the moment that crystalized that Wembanyama would be the best player in the NBA, the type of player teams are built around slowing down. Whether he’s already there or not is an open debate, but it’s obvious the 22-year-old will be the NBA’s most unstoppable force sooner rather than later.

That could influence teams’ draft strategy, particularly contenders expecting to have to grapple with Wembanyama’s impact in playoff series for years to come. And while trying to neutralize Wembanyama’s two-way ability is a team effort, it’s not unrealistic that a handful of players in this year’s draft could benefit from the “Wemby Stopper” label and carve out early minutes by their tools to potentially defend the Spurs’ superstar. Here are five prospects who might fit the bill:

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Lendeborg was arguably the most versatile defender in college basketball, consistently locking down opposing point guards on the perimeter despite having the build of a power forward or even small-ball center. Interestingly, he often handled guarding smaller players who he could overwhelm with his length and slide his feet with better than similar-sized and bigger players (dedicated evaluators may remember him getting physically outmatched by bruising Memphis center Dain Dainja in 2024–25).

Lendeborg is one of few unicorns that have the length (7'3" wingspan) to at least have a chance to contest Wembanyama, but has the mobility and athletic profile to wall up and make it difficult for him to carve out space. Lendeborg is projected to be picked No. 12 in Sports Illustrated’s latest mock draft to the Thunder, who have often used guards to defend Wembanyama. He’s also almost two years older than Wembanyama, which helps his case as one of the most game-ready prospects in the class.

Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

Entering the 2025–26 college season, Quaintance was perceived to be the best defender in the draft and a potential top-10 pick. Persistent swelling throughout his ACL tear recovery made his season at Kentucky essentially a lost one, but the potential is still obvious for the 18-year-old forward. He pairs a hawking 7'5" wingspan with huge hands and incredible mobility for a big, and he blocked more than 2.5 shots per game in his freshman season at Arizona State to illustrate what his impact can be as a rim protector.

Outside of building another Wembanyama in a lab, Quaintance has many of the traits you’d hope to find in a potential Wemby stopper. He’s just raw; his technique still needs refining on both ends of the floor, and the ACL tear he suffered late in the 2024–25 season at Arizona State definitely delayed his development curve. Is he ready to make an impact in postseason play next year or the year after?

Jayden Quaintance was perceived as the best defender in the draft entering the college season, but was hampered by swelling during his ACL tear recovery. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s

There may not be a frontcourt player in college basketball who played with more consistent effort and physicality than Ejiofor, whose high-motor style helped turn him into the best player in the Big East in 2026. He’s a bit undersized for a center in the NBA, measuring just 6'7.5" at the combine, but plays bigger than that in part due to his 7'2" wingspan. He profiles as a potential second-unit force early in his career that can turn the tide of a game because of his toughness and effort.

As for how he matches up with Wembanyama, Ejiofor’s biggest asset may again be his physicality and motor. He’d manage to find ways to make Wembanyama’s life annoying, blowing up entry passes, knocking Wembanyama off his spot on drives, maybe delivering a hard foul or two. And like Lendeborg, he’s among the few players available that merge the size and length of a frontcourt player with the mobility to guard smaller players.

Aday Mara, Michigan

From a pure size standpoint, Mara is the biggest player in this year’s draft, coming in at a ginormous 7'3" with a 7'6" wingspan. He was arguably the most impactful defender in college basketball this season because of the way he neutralized opponents at the rim. His somewhat plodding style may not allow him to have quite the impact in the NBA, but he has a strong chance to be an above-average rim defender at the next level.

The question with regards to a matchup with Wembanyama is his mobility. Can Mara move well enough laterally to consistently chase Wembanyama on the perimeter? The safe bet is no, but teams have had success essentially bracketing Wembanyama by having a smaller guard make it difficult for him to catch the ball and allowing a rim protector more ability to roam near the rim to take away drives. Mara could be an ideal fit there.

Virginia center Ugonna Onyenso could be a steal in the second round for teams looking to defend against Victor Wembanyama. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia

The other elite rim protector in this draft is Onyenso, who seems likely to be drafted in the second round after a solid showing during the combine that underscored his improvement throughout his senior year at Virginia. While he’s longer and leaner than Dylan Cardwell, the former Auburn center who carved out a nice role with the Kings as a rookie, it is a good comparison for the type of value Onyenso might provide to the right organization.

Like described above with Mara’s utility as a potential neutralizer at the rim, Onyenso’s freakish shot blocking instincts and length (near 7'5" wingspan) makes him someone who could give Wembanyama problems in short spurts off the bench. That alone makes him a more intriguing second-round gamble than many of the players similarly ranked on most big boards.

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