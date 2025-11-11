Razorbacks make hoops history thanks to Calipari's bold decision
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has made college basketball history even though the Razorbacks have only played two games this season.
The record has nothing to do with points scored, fewest points allowed, or historic shooting numbers.
The record has everything to do with Arkansas coach John Calipari. It was he who created a schedule like no other since the game of basketball was invented 134 years ago.
It's a schedule guaranteed to challenge Calipari's talented team and hopefully prepare them for the gauntlet of the SEC season and the NCAA Tournament.
So what did Calipari do that was historic? Well, it began by simply looking at the teams which reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament last season.
Then he scheduled every one of 'em.
Not a couple.
Not half.
Every one.
Nobody had done that before.
Ever.
In the history of the NCAA Tournament, which dates back to 1939, no team ever faced the final eight the next season.
Seems as if Calipari was overcome with his version of March Madness. But, like every mad scientist, there is a method to the action.
Will Calipari's plan help or hurt the Hogs?
To be the best, you've got to beat the best. Might as well see where you stand early and often through the first two months of the season, and build from there.
Lest you think Calipari took a look at the last eight standing and figured some or most would have a down season in 2025-26, think again.
All eight of those schools were ranked in the AP Preseason Top 25 and return plenty of talent that could lead to a return appearance to the fourth round of the NCAA Tournament.
A week into the season, all eight — plus the Hogs — are still ranked in the Top 22, just as they were in preseason.
The order is shuffled a bit, like with Arkansas dropping seven notches to No. 21 after losing by three at Michigan State. The Spartans jumped five spots to No. 17.
Of course, Calipari only had to schedule five of the Elite Eight teams to make history. Three from the SEC were a given to be on the Hogs' menu in conference play.
Can Hogs beat any of last season's Elite Eight?
The Hall of Fame coach has always been willing to play anyone, anywhere, at any time. This year's schedule is a tough one, though.
Here's how it sets up against that Elite Eight, with five non-conference clashes and four against the three SEC teams:
- Nov. 8 - Lost 69-66 at Michigan State
- Nov. 27 - No. 4 Duke in Chicago
- Dec. 3 - No. 12 Louisville in Fayetteville
- Dec. 13 - No. 11 Texas Tech in Dallas
- Dec. 20 - No. 1 Houston in Newark, N.J.
- Jan. 10 - at No. 22 Auburn
- Feb. 14 - No. 22 Auburn in Fayetteville
- Feb. 18 - at No. 8 Alabama
- Feb. 28 - at No. 10 Florida
Add two home games against SEC stalwarts No. 20 Tennessee (Jan. 3) and No. 9 Kentucky (Jan. 31) and the Hogs face a daunting task.
Razorbacks will help determine who wins SEC championship
Arkansas has 11 of its 31 regular-season games against teams now ranked in the Top 22, including that showdown against No. 1 Houston the Saturday before Christmas.
A full 75% of SEC teams received votes for the AP poll with 12 teams getting at least one vote, including Vanderbilt threatening to climb in at No. 30.
Missouri, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Georgia and Texas all received votes, but not many. The Hogs play all those schools.
As Calipari and his Hogs proved last season, it matters most how you play when tournament time arrives.
Arkansas was within a Hogs' whisker of reaching the Elite Eight last March, but blew a huge second-half lead late to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
The goal this season is to go beyond the Sweet 16, but March Madness is four months away.
Enjoy the games against the nation's top teams along the way and see how well this Arkansas team can play.