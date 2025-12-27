Tom Izzo Rips NCAA Over Former NBA Draft Pick Committing to Baylor
In the ever-changing landscape of college sports, another seismic shift came recently with the news of former NBA draft pick James Nnaji’s commitment to Baylor. Nnaji, the 31st pick in the 2023 NBA draft, has played in Europe since he was drafted and the Knicks currently own his draft rights.
He has never appeared in an NBA game, but taking the college route sparks an immediate question about the harsh reality of college sports in the modern age. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo hasn’t been afraid to criticize the NCAA in its new age of NIL, most recently for the decision to grant eligibility to multiple former NBA G League players to play college basketball. The legendary Spartans coach always sticks up for the integrity of the game and especially its players. He was asked about Nnaji’s commitment and provided some candid thoughts for the NCAA to chew on.
“Now we’re taking guys that were drafted in the NBA and everything,” Izzo said via Spartans Illustrated. “I said it to you a month and a half ago, come on Magic [Johnson] and Gary [Harris], let’s go baby. Let’s do it, why not? If that’s what we’re going through, shame on the NCAA. Shame on the coaches too, but shame on the NCAA. Because coaches are going to do what they got to do I guess, but the NCAA is the one.
“Those people on those committees that are making those decisions to allow something so ridiculous and not think of the kid. Everybody talks about me thinking about my program as selfish, no. Get that straight for all of you, I’m thinking of what is best for my son if he was in that position. And I just don’t agree with it.”
Izzo’s point is that if former NBA draft picks are granted eligibility, that will have to take minutes away from other players already on the team. He said he asked junior forward Coen Carr if he’d be alright with Miles Bridges of the Hornets coming back to Michigan State if allowed.
He also has a call in to Baylor coach Scott Drew, who Izzo considers a good friend, on the situation and is interested to hear what he has to say. Overall, the decision to allow players with NBA experience, no matter how much or little, takes opportunities away from players already on scholarship, which has admittedly left Izzo “a little disappointed.”
The only constant at this moment for college basketball is change, but the longtime Spartans coach is never afraid to make his thoughts known.