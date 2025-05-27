Razorbacks receive big boost to roster next season with key return
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari received word that rising sophomore forward Karter Knox will return to the program next season after testing NBA Draft waters this spring.
Knox' return is a huge boost to Arkansas' chances of making another run through the NCAA Tournament next season.
The 6-foot-6, 220 pound sophomore might have started out his college career with the Razorbacks slower than most projected after being a lethal scorer with Overtime Elite in Atlanta.
Calipari mentioned his staff was ready for next season no matter what decision Knox made about his future.
"It'll play out," Calipari said at the ONE Razorback Roadshow in Little Rock. "I like what we have. I like where we stand right now. We have the ability to do more if we choose and sometimes less is more.
"Like last year, we ended up playing six guys, seven guys, and all of a sudden, we're as good as anybody in the country. So we'll let it play out, we're ready for whatever."
Knox started just six of the first 16 games averaging six points, three rebounds per game.
The freshman wall was present from the start but like most of the team, his light came on at just the right time to help Arkansas to an NCAA Tournament berth after starting 1-6 in SEC play.
Over the team's final 15 games, Knox posted nearly 11 points, four rebounds, two assists on 54% from the field, 45% from three and a healthy 79% at the free throw line.
The Razorbacks stuck together with limited depth as no one could complain about lack of playing time.
"We stuck together," Knox said after the Razorbacks victory over Kansas. "[At] 0-5, we stuck together. We didn't let go of the rope and it got us here.
"Job's not finished. We still have more games to go. St. John's tomorrow and we got to get this dub."
That job wasn't over, as Knox scored 15 points and made several key blocks in a second round victory over St. John's.
While his 20 points, 4-of-4 from three effort came up just short in the Sweet 16, he is poised to become a leader for Arkansas moving forward due to what his team went through this season.
"We started so bad but we were beat up and injured," Calipari said following Arkansas' loss to Texas Tech in the Sweet 16. "We didn't talk about it. We just said let's keep playing, let's go, next man up."
"And you think about what [Trevon Brazile] did with the minutes he got, Jonas [Aidoo] coming back from injury and all of a sudden doing what he did, what Billy Richmond did with his minutes, what Karter Knox did with more minutes, the next man up, they took advantage of it."
With Knox returning, that might put a cap on Calipari's roster after playing with just nine scholarship players designated in his rotation last season.
2025-26 Arkansas Razorbacks Roster
PG DJ Wagner
PG Darius Acuff
SG Jaden Karuletwa
SG Meleek Thomas
SG Billy Richmond
SF Karter Knox
SF Isaiah Sealy
PF Trevon Brazile
PF Nick Pringle
PF Karim Rtail
C Malique Ewin