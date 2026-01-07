Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Jan. 7
The Vanderbilt Commodores have been one of the surprising teams in the nation to start the college basketball season. They're currently the No. 11-ranked team in the country with an undefeated 14-0 record.
Tonight, they have their toughest test to date when they face No. 13 Alabama. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this SEC showdown.
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Alabama +4 (-110)
- Vanderbilt -4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Alabama +158
- Vanderbilt -190
Total
- OVER 180.5 (-110)
- UNDER 180.5 (-110)
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 7
- Game Time: 9:00 pm ET
- Venue: Memorial Gymnasium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Alabama Record: 11-3 (1-0 in SEC)
- Vanderbilt Record: 14-0 (1-0 in SEC)
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 4-2 in Alabama's last six games
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the last five meetings between these two teams
- Alabama is 6-1 straight up in its last seven games vs. Vanderbilt
- Vanderbilt is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games
- Vanderbilt has won seven straight home games
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Key Player to Watch
- Tyler Nickel, F - Vanderbilt Commodores
A big reason for Vanderbilt's early-season success has been because of Tyler Nickel, who has been unbelievable from three-point land. He has taken 106 three-point shots this season, and he's hitting them at a rate of 49.1%. If he continues to hit threes at that high of rate, Vanderbilt is going to be a contender to win the National Championship.
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Prediction and Pick
The key to beating Alabama is being able to defend the perimeter, which is exactly what Vanderbilt does extremely well. The Commodores rank eighth in the country in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 28% from beyond the arc.
Not only that, but Vanderbilt can match the sharp-shooting Alabama, ranking seventh in effective field goal percentage. The Commodores also rank sixth in Net Rating according to KenPom, well above Alabama, which comes in at 14th.
Despite the preseason ranking, Vanderbilt is the better team. Let's say the points with the Commodores at home.
Pick: Vanderbilt -4 (-110) via Caesars
