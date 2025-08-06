All Hogs

Razorbacks' SEC schedule: Dates, rivals, and Calipari’s challenge

John Calipari leads Arkansas into an SEC gauntlet with a schedule with marquee matchups and big rivalries

Andy Hodges

Razorbacks coach John Calipari at practice at the Eddie Sutton Practice Center in Fayetteville, Ark.
Razorbacks coach John Calipari at practice at the Eddie Sutton Practice Center in Fayetteville, Ark. / Andy Hodges-Hogs on SI Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas won't be going easy into the SEC schedule and John Calipari probably isn't disappointed opening at home against Tennessee.

The league released the full 2024-25 schedule Tuesday.

The Razorbacks are set for home-and-away matchups with Auburn, LSU and Missouri. Arkansas will also host Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt at Bud Walton Arena .

The conference schedule includes 18 league games, in line with the SEC’s format. The Hogs will play each member at least once, with three teams, Auburn, LSU and Missouri, being the only teams on the schedule twice.

Some midweek games have yet to be assigned a final date and will be confirmed at a later time.

A highly-anticipated matchup comes Jan. 31, when Kentucky visits Arkansas. Calipari’s former program is expected to draw a sellout crowd.

“That’s going to be electric,” Razorbacks senior forward Trevon Brazile said in July. “Coach Cal built Kentucky into what they are. Now he’s here to do the same.”

The Razorbacks’ roster features the return of key players DJ Wagner, Trevon Brazile and Billy Richmond III, all of whom announced their decisions to stay for the 2025-26 season on social media.

Arkansas will play road games at Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, in addition to the return fixtures against Auburn, LSU and Missouri.

The SEC tournament will be held March 12-16 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The Razorbacks are expected to contend for a top seed, with national experts projecting a top-25 preseason ranking.

Arkansas’ nonconference schedule includes the annual SEC/ACC Challenge and several in-state matchups.

NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

TBA (Exhibition) - Memphis - FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tenn.

Nov. 3 - Southern - Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.

Nov. 11 - Central Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.

Nov. 27 - Duke (CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic) - United Center in Chicago

Dec. 3 - Louisville (SEC/ACC Challenge) - Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.

Dec. 13 - Texas Tech - American Airlines Center in Dallas, Tex.

Dec. 16 - Queens - Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.

Dec. 20 - Houston - Barclays Center in Brooklyn

TBA - at Michigan State - Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.

TBA - TBA - Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Ark.

CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Jan. 3, 2026 - Tennessee

Jan 6/7 - at Ole Miss

Jan 10 - at Auburn

Jan 13/14 - South Carolina

Jan. 17 - at Georgia

Jan 20/21 - Vanderbilt

Jan. 24 - LSU

Jan. 28/28 - at Oklahoma

Jan.31 - Kentucky

Feb. 7 - at Mississippi State

Feb. 10/11 - at LSU

Feb. 14 - Auburn

Feb. 17/18 - at Alabama

Feb. 21. - Missouri

Feb. 24/25 - Texas A&M

Feb. 28 - at Florida

March 3/4 - Texas

March 7 - at Missouri

March 11-15 - SEC Tournament

SEC

Home - Auburn, LSU, Missouri, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Away - Auburn, LSU, Missouri, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma

