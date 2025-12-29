What Top Men’s College Basketball Teams Should Resolve to Do in New Year
College basketball teams have returned to campuses after a few days off at Christmas, with focus now shifting to the rigors of conference play. And while most teams won’t reinvent the wheel upon their return to action, the break at the holidays is a good chance to take a step back and take stock of what’s working and what isn’t for some of the best teams in the sport. So, in the spirit of the new year, what are a few resolutions teams might want to adopt in 2026? Sports Illustrated tried its hand at what seven elite teams might be looking to accomplish at the outset of league play.
Michigan: Maintain the standard
The Wolverines are pulverizing the competition, winning eight straight games into Christmas by 18-plus points and seven of those by 25 or more. And analytically, there are few signs that Dusty May’s squad will slow down. They’ll be favored by fewer than 10 points per KenPom just once between now and Feb. 17, the start of a gauntlet to end the regular season that includes matchups with Purdue, Duke, Illinois and Michigan State. So far, Michigan has done an impressive job of playing at an elite level and not dipping to the level of its competition, but that gets more challenging on the road in conference play.
Iowa State: Feed Milan Momcilovic
Milan Momcilovic is having a historic shooting season for Iowa State, making four threes a game at a ridiculous 55% clip through the Cyclones’ first 12 games. His hyper-efficient start has been the biggest catalyst behind Iowa State’s offensive improvement, with the Cyclones knocking on the door of the top 10 nationally in offensive efficiency per KenPom. As Big 12 play gets going in the new year and teams get more and more aggressive in trying to slow down Momcilovic, it’s imperative that the Cyclones keep finding ways to get their star shooter involved offensively. His ability to space the floor opens so much up for the rest of the Iowa State offense.
UConn: Get (and stay) healthy
The Huskies’ 12–1 start to the season is even more impressive when you consider that Dan Hurley’s team has rarely been at full strength. Starting center Tarris Reed Jr. has missed five games with an ankle injury, talented freshman Braylon Mullins missed almost the entire month of November with an ankle sprain and Solo Ball missed the Huskies’ win over DePaul with a minor wrist injury. While he later returned to the game, point guard Silas Demary Jr. vomiting on the court against the Blue Demons was a pretty good synopsis of UConn’s early season injury bug.
Few teams were more equipped to deal with such an injury bug than UConn, which legitimately has nine starting-caliber players. Here’s to hoping we see them with a full complement of weapons at Hurley’s disposal come league play.
Florida: Keep Xaivian Lee confident
Princeton transfer guard Xaivian Lee’s first six games in Gainesville, Fla., were a disaster, shooting just 22% from the field and averaging 7.2 points per game. Since, he has played like the guy the Gators hoped they were signing when he picked Florida in the spring, averaging 17 points, five rebounds and three assists while shooting 46% from the field in his next six games. The Gators have one of the nation’s best frontcourts, but needed at least one of Lee and Boogie Fland to get going if they want to seriously contend for an SEC crown. Lee’s strong December has certainly been encouraging.
Alabama: Rebound, rebound, rebound
The calculus has been rather simple for Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide through nonconference play. Hang in on the glass, and the Tide are good enough to beat anyone in the sport. Don’t, and no amount of offensive firepower can will them to victory. In Alabama’s three losses this season, opponents have outrebounded them by an average of 18 boards per game. But when they’ve hung tough against the likes of Illinois and St. John’s, the Tide have notched big wins. Whether by internal improvement or a midseason addition (which sources have indicated that the Tide have explored), if Alabama can find a way to battle the best of the SEC on the glass, a conference title is on the table.
Houston: Let Kingston Flemings cook
It has become increasingly clear through two months that Houston freshman point guard Kingston Flemings is ready for the spotlight. The San Antonio native has shredded defenses, shooting over 60% from two and nearly 50% from three in his first 12 collegiate games. And Houston’s offense has taken off with its star freshman, scoring 17.4 points per 100 possessions more with Flemings on the floor than when he is off the floor.
Especially come Big 12 play, it may feel natural for Houston to lean on its senior guards Milos Uzan and Emanuel Sharp. But the Cougars’ ceiling is so much higher with Flemings carrying the offense. Even if it means an extra loss or two in early conference play, those reps will pay off in March.
Kansas: Protect Darryn Peterson at all costs
Kansas’s star freshman, and the projected No. 1 pick in the NBA draft come June, has played just four games due to hamstring and other muscular tightness in his leg. And while the Jayhawks’ supporting cast has carried them to an overachieving start, Kansas’s hopes of competing for the Big 12 championship or making a Final Four run rely on a healthy version of Darryn Peterson. Whether that’s giving him more time to return to avoid a reinjury or restricting his minutes early on whenever he returns, Kansas needs to do whatever it takes to ensure it has Peterson at full strength by March.
More College Basketball from Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.