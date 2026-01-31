Razorbacks vs. Kentucky Odds, ESPN Info, Payne’s Take Ahead of Tipoff

The Arkansas Razorbacks (16-5, 6-2 SEC) host the Kentucky Wildcats (14-7, 5-3 SEC) at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark., because nothing says college hoops like Fayetteville with a packed house and a short fuse.

Throw the Wildcats' name into the mix and a lot of fans go into a frenzy. Like Texas in football, many Hogs' fans prefer to hate Kentucky more than they love the Razorbacks.

Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. on ESPN, with Dave Pasch and Fran Fraschilla handling the call. If you’re more of a radio person, Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman have it at ESPN 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and on the Razorback Sports Network statewide.

Arkansas arrives here feeling pretty good about itself.

The Razorbacks just walked out of Oklahoma with an 83-79 road win, one of those nights where the scoreboard never quite relaxed.

The Hogs trailed by 13 at one point, didn’t flinch, and didn’t fold. That’s usually the part coaches circle in red ink and underline twice.

Darius Acuff Jr. did his part with 21 points and zero turnovers, which is the basketball equivalent of washing your truck and not missing a spot.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas (1) drives during the first half against South Carolina Gamecocks guard Meechie Johnson (5) at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Meleek Thomas followed with 14 second-half points, reminding everyone that Arkansas has more than one guy capable of flipping a game.

Kentucky, meanwhile, is limping into Fayetteville after a rough night in Nashville. The Wildcats were handled 80-55 by Vanderbilt, a score that tends to stick with you longer than you’d like.

It snapped a bit of momentum and sent Kentucky back to the drawing board with a short turnaround and a loud road environment waiting.

Betting Lines & Odds

If you’re looking at the numbers instead of the jerseys, BetSaracen posted Arkansas as the favorite. That won’t shock anyone who’s watched Bud Walton Arena swallow visiting teams whole over the years.

Here’s how the board looked:

• Moneyline: Kentucky +275 | Arkansas –325

• Spread: Kentucky +7.5 | Arkansas –7.5

• Over/Under: 162.5 points

They include Darius Acuff Jr. clearing 22.5 points and 3.5 rebounds, Trevon Brazile topping 14.5 points plus rebounds, and Meleek Thomas pushing past 2.5 assists.

None of it is guaranteed, of course, unless you believe basketball games follow scripts.

As always, odds can move. And if betting ever stops being fun, the reminder stands: 1-800-GAMBLER exists for a reason.

Inside the Razorback Locker Room

Associate coach Kenny Payne didn’t spend much time pretending Kentucky isn’t dangerous. That wouldn’t pass the smell test anyway.

“They’re great in transition, very elite,” Payne said. “They get the ball out quick on misses and makes. They attack you. They’re a great offensive rebounding team.”

That’s not coach-speak. That’s a warning label.

Payne also leaned into what Arkansas has shown lately, especially during games that don’t go smoothly.

“There’s a grit to this team,” he said. “A willingness to fight when things are bad to come out with victories.”

Payne’s history adds a little extra spice here. He spent plenty of time on Kentucky’s bench before landing in Fayetteville. That part still matters to fans, even if coaches pretend it doesn’t.

“Obviously we all had great memories at Kentucky,” Payne said. “But right now we’re in a new place at a new time, and we have to bring that same kind of success to Arkansas.”

Translation: fond memories don’t help you guard the ball.

Payne isn’t alone. John Calipari, former Kentucky staffers, and even ex-Wildcat guard Tyler Ulis now sit on the Arkansas side of the bench. That makes this matchup awkward in a way college basketball seems to enjoy.

Arkansas Razorbacks guards Meleek Thomas (1) and Darius Acuff Jr (5) talk to coach John Calipari during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

What This Game Means (Not Much)

There’s always a temptation to make games like this bigger than they are. Former programs. Familiar faces. Rankings. Betting lines. None of it changes what actually decides the outcome.

Kentucky wants to run, rebound, and score before defenses get set. Arkansas wants to defend its home floor, control tempo, and let its guards dictate the night. That’s the game inside the game.

For the Razorbacks, it’s another chance to stack wins and protect Bud Walton Arena. For Kentucky, it’s about bouncing back before a loss turns into something louder.

Either way, ESPN will televise it, the odds will move, and the noise inside the building will rise and fall with every whistle.

That’s college basketball in January. Nobody overthinks it. Nobody escapes it.2

Hogs Feed