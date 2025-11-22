Richmond provides spark for Hogs to handle business against Jackson State
Arkansas had no problems handling a winless Jackson State Tigers team coming off a 46-point loss to Auburn. The Razorbacks crushed the Tigers 115-61.
Malique Ewin led the team with 21 points, Karter Knox had 17 but it was Billy Richmond's 14 points and endless energy on both sides of the ball that jumpstarted the team.
"They call him Billy Goat," coach John Calipari said. "As in G.O.A.T., which I think is great."
The Hogs took a few minutes to get going, even though the result of the game was never in question, Jackson State made it to the first media timeout tied at 7. Whenever Arkansas needs a spark over the past two seasons, Arkansas turns to Richmond.
"He's tough," Calipari said. " He's always on the floor. He's always making that energetic play. Okay. You know how hard that is? Those other guys are, 'I can't do that' Oh, you can. You just choose not to because you want to be cute and throw bounce passes in between four guys to the big guy or make the hardest play you can make to make it look good."
Richmond's back-to-back dunks brought energy to an otherwise sleepy Bud Walton Arena on the eve of a rivalry football game against Texas.
Richmond continues to do what he's done his entire career, do the little things in limited minutes off the bench. Coach Calipari has gone out of his way to praise Richmond and his effort.
"His energy is just one of a kind," Knox said. That energy rubs off of me. We go at each other and practice, compete. we get each other better, we complete each other and that's the goal, that's what we do."
The Hogs ended the first half on a 16-0 run to lead 47-19. Calipari emptied his bench, Amere Brown scored his first collegiate point. Elmir Dzafic also made a free throw.
"That's our boy." DJ Wagner said about Brown. "We're happy when any of our teammates get to play and get in. We were happy for him. He's a great teammate, a great person. So it just felt good to see him get out there and have fun."
Arkansas is going to need Richmond's endless motor to rub off on some of his teammates as the schedule for the Razorback starts to ramp up.
With their four-game homestand all against teams that Arkansas paid to come to Bud Walton, Arkansas will now play two top six teams in the AP Poll in the next 12 days. No. 5 Duke is also the top in the Kempom rankings and has won each of their games by at least 10 points, including over No. 24 Kansas.
Arkansas will face the Blue Devils on Thanksgiving Day in Chicago.
The next time the Hogs take the floor at Bud Walton, Arkansas will welcome No. 6 Louisville, a drastic shift in the caliber of opponent.
Tipoff against Duke is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday and will be broadcast on CBS.