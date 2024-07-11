Team Arkansas Adds Former Razorback Star to Tournament Roster
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Team Arkansas, an alumni squad for The Basketball Tournament (TBT), has added star power to its squad.
Former All-SEC guard JD Notae will don the cardinal and white once again when Team Arkansas takes the court June 19 at Butler’s famed Hinkle Fieldhouse. Notae led the Razorbacks to back-to-back Elite Eight appearances including two victories over top-ranked opponents (Auburn and Gonzaga) during the 2021-2022 season.
During his Razorbacks career, he averaged 17 points, four rebounds and three assists per game. He was super efficient from the floor knocking down 60% of his two point shots and drained 33% of three pointers.
Notae transferred to Arkansas after one season at Jacksonville University. He scored 1,070 points in two seasons with the Razorbacks in 68 games — third quickest in school history behind Martin Terry (52 games) and Mason Jones (65 games).
Arkansas will be a No. 3 seed in the tournament and face No. 6 Eberlein Drive. The opponent is full of international stars, ironically led by Arkansas native Archie Goodwin. The former Sylvan Hills and Kentucky star began his career in the NBA but now plays professionally in Ukraine.
Team Arkansas Roster
PF Adrio Bailey
PG Anthony Walton, Jr. (Baylor)
PG Brandon Wood (Michigan State)
SF Darious Hall (Arkansas, DePaul, UCA)
SG Drake Jeffries (Wyoming)
PF Dustin Thomas (Colorado
PF Hunter Mickelson (Arkansas, Kansas)
PG Jalen Tate (Northern Kentucky, Arkansas)
PG JD Notae (Jacksonville, Arkansas)
SG Jaylen Barford (Arkansas
SF Jordan Varnado (Troy)
This will be Monty Patel's third year to coach Team Arkansas at TBT and will be joined with former Razorbacks assistant coach and current color commentator Mike Zimmerman.
HOGS FEED:
• Calipari unexpectedly adds another guard to Hogs' roster
• Pittman counting on leadership to get Hogs over in close games
• Arkansas native sees stock rise this summer, Razorbacks extend offer
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook