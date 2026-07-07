Teammate Calls Acuff 'Generational' After He Delivers in Clutch vs Bucks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Time after time, Razorback fans had the privilege of watching Darius Acuff Jr. go to work in crunch time.

Playing hobbled in a road game against Alabama on Feb. 18, Acuff nailed a three to send the game into overtime. Against Oklahoma in Norman on Jan. 27, it was Acuff who delivered the game-winning layup and subsequent free throw with 21 seconds to go.

Acuff then broke the Sooners' hearts again in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals on March 13, making a fadeaway jumper in the corner to help the Hogs advance.

Those are just a few of the clutch plays Acuff made during his lone season in Fayetteville. He already made one at the NBA level on Saturday, dishing the game-winning assist to Nique Clifford in the Sacramento Kings' Summer League win over the Nets.

But what he did on Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks was even more impressive. The rookie had 22 points, albeit on a middle-of-the-road night in regard to efficiency, as he shot only 7-19 from the field.

Acuff did, however, shoot 4-9 from beyond the arc, including a game-sealing three with 23 seconds left.

Darius Acuff Jr. knocks down his 4th three 🎯



The 7th overall pick is up to 22 PTS as the Kings lead in Q4!



Watch the California Classic on ESPNU & Prime. pic.twitter.com/SQC1qKFjuT — NBA (@NBA) July 7, 2026

"I came out here with a little more poise," Acuff said post-game. "Tried to get people involved more and it just slowed the game down a little bit. I think from the start I slowed down a little bit. Last game, I was a little too rushed, shot too many times, went back to my high school ways a little bit."

Acuff ended the night with a stat line of 22 points, three rebounds and three assists. He also made an impact on the defensive end, getting a steal and blocking two shots.

"Defense, you gotta play hard every possession I would say," Acuff said. "Can't take no breaks on both end. The pace is [way faster]."

It hasn't taken long for Acuff to adjust to the NBA game, and his teammates are noticing.

"He's a phenomenal point guard, phenomenal talent," said center Dylan Cardwell, who played college basketball at Auburn. "Anybody that leads the SEC in assists is a great basketball player, but to lead in both assists and points... I mean, generational player. I haven't played with a player yet where they're blitzing him every single play. Gives you an insight to how dangerous he is, how much respect he commands from the other teams where they're pulling the whole floor over for him. Right now, it feels like we're playing 2-on-5 because of how great he is."

Full quote where Dylan Cardwell called Darius Acuff Jr. a “generational player” https://t.co/8kdg5WOqw6 pic.twitter.com/i9GzVHGKGO — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) July 7, 2026

Acuff and Sacramento will next see the floor on Thursday when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. CT in Las Vegas.

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