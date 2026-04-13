Thomas Enters NBA Draft But Still Keeps Door Open at Arkansas

Arkansas guard Meleek Thomas took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to announce he's entering the 2026 NBA Draft.

But he's not closing the door on returning to Fayetteville just yet.

Thomas, who wrapped up his freshman season with the Razorbacks, made it clear in his post that he's testing the waters while keeping his college eligibility intact.

He's the first Arkansas player to make this move ahead of the 2026 draft cycle.

Arkansas' Meleek Thomas has declared for the 2026 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility, per his IG page. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 13, 2026

"I'm very grateful for how far I've come and for everything that's shaped me along the way," Thomas wrote in his announcement. "I want to start off by thanking God because without my Lord and Savior nothing in my life is possible. I then want to thank my family for always being in my corner through it all, my coaches for holding me to a high standard, and my teammates at Arkansas for everything we went through together. Those moments mean the most to me."

Thomas was also straightforward on the road it took to get here either.

"It hasn't always been an easy journey, but every step has prepared me for this," he continued. "With that being said, I'm declaring for the NBA Draft. I will also be maintaining my college eligibility."

Arkansas guard Meleek Thomas has declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.



Thomas is projected as a late first-round pick. pic.twitter.com/ly5TI41WYp — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) April 13, 2026

Freshman Season Worth Noticing

Thomas put together a season that turned heads across the SEC. He averaged 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 43.5% from the floor and 41.6% from three-point range in 37 games for the Hogs.

He led the team in free throw percentage at 84.3% and steals with 57 on the year while ranking second on the squad in scoring and assists.

His performance from long range in conference games was especially striking. Thomas shot an Arkansas-record 48.7% from three-point range in SEC play alone.

He also landed on the 2026 SEC All-Freshman Team and earned 2026 First Team NABC All-Southeast District honors by the time his season wrapped up.

Thomas and fellow freshman Darius Acuff Jr. combined for 1,424 points this season — making them the top-scoring freshman duo in Division I since 2019-20.

The two also became the first freshman pair to each post at least 20 points and five assists in an NCAA Tournament game, with Thomas going for 21 and five and Acuff putting up 24 and seven in their tournament appearance.

Across the full season, Thomas ranked among the SEC's statistical leaders in field goal attempts, field goals made, steals, three-point attempts and three-point makes.

He finished 18th in the conference in scoring and 10th in steals per game.

Arkansas Razorbacks Meleek Thomas against Hawaii in NCAA Tournament. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

From Pittsburgh to Fayetteville

Long before he stepped foot in a Razorbacks uniform, Thomas was already one of the most decorated prep players in the country.

He arrived in Fayetteville as a consensus five-star recruit — ranked No. 13 overall and No. 3 among shooting guards in the 2025 recruiting class.

Thomas is currently rated as the fifth-highest ranked recruit in Arkansas program history in the modern era.

Thomas committed to Hogs coach John Calipari and the Hogs out of Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School in Midland, Pennsylvania, where he built one of the more impressive high school résumés you'll find.

He was a 2025 McDonald's All-American who also participated in the Jordan Brand Classic and the Iverson Classic.

He earned a spot on the 2025 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Boys High School All-American team and was ranked eighth on USA TODAY's list of the top 15 players in the 2025 class.

At Lincoln Park, Thomas scored 1,750 points across three seasons and led the program to back-to-back 4A PIAA Championships in 2023 and 2024.

He was a two-time Pittsburgh Tribune-Review HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Year and a two-time First Team 4A All-State selection.

As a junior, he averaged a double-double — 23.5 points and 10.8 rebounds — while adding 5.8 assists and 3.3 steals per game as Lincoln Park went 28-3 and captured a WPIAL 4A title.

During the OTE regular season before his freshman year, Thomas averaged 31.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 38.1% from three.

He also averaged 20.3 points — ninth-best in the Nike EYBL — along with 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists while playing for New Heights Lightning NYC in the spring of 2024.

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