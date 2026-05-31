Luke Kornet’s Epic Block to Seal Spurs' Trip to NBA Finals Now Part of Franchise's Rich Playoff Lore

In any Game 7 throughout sports history, it’s often the unheralded who become heroes. On Saturday night, that hero for the Spurs as they took down the defending champion Thunder, 111–103? None other than journeyman Luke Kornet.

The backup San Antonio center has been a popular target for criticism this series due to the team’s struggles with Kornet on the floor instead of Victor Wembanyama. Granted, nobody on the planet is capable of replicating what Wemby brings to the court, of course, but Kornet was signed to a rich free agent contract to make sure the wheels don’t completely come off when the superstar needs a breather. Against a Thunder team inhumanly quick at identifying then attacking opposing weaknesses, Kornet failed in that effort—sometimes dramatically.

So a deep breath was taken across the city of San Antonio when the Spurs had to turn to Kornet in the fourth quarter of the deciding Game 7. Wembanyama had just picked up his fifth foul with just under seven minutes remaining. They held a six-point lead and the superstar big man had to hit the bench for at least a minute. Kornet trotted to the scorer’s table, and it very much felt like the game would be decided in his minutes. Would the Spurs be able to withstand the absence of their superstar, or would the Thunder pounce to go on a quick run like they’d been doing all series with Kornet on the floor?

The latter was the deepest fear of every Spurs fan watching and seemed to come true almost immediately. After Kornet subbed in during a timeout, San Antonio turned the ball over, leaving OKC big man Isaiah Hartenstein to run in transition with only Kornet keeping pace to try and stop him. It felt like, at best, Hartenstein was about to cut the lead to four. At worst, Kornet would foul him or otherwise make a mistake that would cost San Antonio even more points.

Instead? Greatness. Kornet perfectly timed his stride with Hartenstein’s and went up for a game-saving block. More than that—it was Finals-clinching.

"BLOCKED BY KORNET!"



Luke Kornet unlocked a new core memory tonight 😏 https://t.co/J6o1cWZ8t9 pic.twitter.com/L1wy8Uc2iM — NBA (@NBA) May 31, 2026

Regardless of the circumstances, it was a remarkable play from a 7-footer on the run, especially a 7-footer such as Kornet whose calling card isn’t jumping out of the gym. In the context of the moment, it was incredible. Or in the words of his star teammate Wembanyama, it was a textbook example of a winning play.

“I was so stoked. I was so proud of him, so happy,” Wembanyama said to reporters afterward. “That is the definition of a winning play. It’s whoever wanted it more.”

The highlight happened with over six minutes remaining, but it should be remembered as the play that clinched the Spurs’ epic Game 7 win. Momentum is a tangible thing in playoff games this intense, and you could feel it swinging OKC’s way after the Thunder forced Wemby out with foul trouble. There was more than enough time left for the defending champs to make their run, and the crowd could sense it. The energy was flowing through Oklahoma City, and when Hartenstein got into transition, it felt like the moment every team needs to pull off a comeback win. Specific to this Thunder team, it felt like the exact sort of play that would bail them out of an underwhelming Game 7 performance at home, a coast-to-coast steal from their center and fifth starter after the Spurs tried to stop the bleeding with a timeout.

But Kornet got back in time to reverse what felt inevitable. He stuffed Hartenstein, and San Antonio went down to score at the other end to make it a four-point swing. More than any scoreboard impact, it galvanized his teammates. The Spurs’ bench was ridiculously fired up after Kornet made the play—almost like a hockey team lights up after a good fight—and got a final injection of adrenaline to finish off an OKC team that refused to go quietly into the night.

What a moment for the Spurs. What a play by Kornet. No matter what happens against the Knicks, this block should be immortalized in the minds of San Antonio fans everywhere as the block that swept aside the reigning champions.

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