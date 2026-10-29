Three Instant Takeaways From Arkansas' 93-81 Victory Over Memphis

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks wrapped up exhibition play with a 93-81 victory over the visiting Memphis Tigers on Wednesday night.

It was far from a pretty showing despite the 93 point output from the Hogs, but there's still time to press out the wrinkles before opening the 2026-27 season next Tuesday, Nov. 3 against UA-Pine Bluff inside Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jordan Smith, Jr. drives to to the rim against Memphis. | Arkansas Communications

Offensive Explosion

The Hogs' offense fired on all cylinders tonight as the Razorbacks scored 93 points, following an outing in which the Razorbacks scored only 76. This matched the season average for the Razorbacks as they averaged over 90 points a season ago.

Leading the charge for the Razorbacks Wednesday night was freshman guard Jordan Smith Jr. who came out on fire, scoring 17 points for the Razorbacks on 7-of-11 shooting from the field. He also pulled in three rebounds and two assists.

His impressive outing showed Arkansas fans what to potentially expect from the former National Gatorade Player of the Year after a slow start against Gonzaga when he tallied just one point on Saturday.

Another key piece in the Razorbacks' victory over Memphis was junior wing Billy Richmond III, who had a perfect night from the field with 17 points on an exceptional 7-for-7 shooting night. He also pulled down one rebound and dished out three assists.

The Razorbacks were also very efficient inside the cylinder, going 26-of-32 tonight on layup and dunk attempts. That's a huge jump in efficiency overall, as Arkansas struggled to finish inside the paint against Gonzaga, going 5-for-16 on layups and dunks.

Arkansas Razorbacks center Cooper Bowser celebrates with guard Jordan Smith Jr. | Arkansas Communications

Lockdown Defense

Coming off an impressive defensive performance over the weekend against Gonzaga, the Razorbacks picked right back up where they left off, wreaking havoc on the Tigers and forcing them to shoot 46% from the field and 20% from 3.

The Razorbacks' defense kept the pressure on the Tigers tonight, forcing 15 turnovers and capitalizing on the Tigers' mistakes to score 26 points.

In their two exhibition games, the Razorbacks' defense allowed just over 76 points per game and forced opponents to shoot 41% from the field.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard JJ Andrews celebrates following a made shot against Memphis. | Arkansas Communications

Arkansas’ Bench Depth

As the Razorbacks look to begin their season next week, they will have no trouble switching up the lineup off the bench, as coach Calipari made it a mission to build a loaded bench the team can turn to as they look to make a deep run into the postseason.

The Razorbacks' bench scored 32 points tonight as the coach Calipari played 13 players tonight in the huge win over the Tigers.

Freshmen JJ Andrews and Davion will lead the Razorbacks' bench, as both have played vital roles in the Razorbacks' wins; Andrews scored 6 points tonight, going 2-for-2 from the field, while also grabbing 3 boards.

The sharpshooter Thompson also looked impressive in the win against the Tigers, scoring 13 points and shooting 3-for-6 from the field while adding 2 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Razorbacks will need their bench to step up this season as the Razorbacks are set to face a loaded non-conference slate against several quality high-major teams, which begins with Virginia (Nov. 8) in Washington, D.C.

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