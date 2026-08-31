Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Missouri Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
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The Missouri Tigers enter the 2026 college football season as the No. 25-ranked team in the country. They finished tied for eighth in the SEC last year with a 4-4 conference record and an 8-5 overall record.
They're now looking to take a step forward in 2026 in their seventh year under head coach Eli Drinkwitz. The good news for Tigers fans is that they'll likely start their season with a win, as they're scheduled to take on an FCS team in Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday night.
There's little doubt that Missouri will win, but can they cover the massive point spread? Let's find out.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff +53.5 (-110)
- Missouri -53 (-110)
Moneyline
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff N/A
- Missouri N/A
Total
- OVER 61.5 (-118)
- UNDER 61.5 (-104)
Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Missouri How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, September 3
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff record: 1-0
- Missourirecord: 0-0
Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeated Morehouse College 35-15 in Week 0
- Missouri is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 games
- The UNDER is 7-3 in Missouri's last 10 games
Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Missouri Key Player to Watch
- Jamal Roberts, RB - Missouri Tigers
Jamal Roberts is returning for his junior year with Missouri, fresh off a sophomore campaign where he averaged a blistering 6.1 yards per carry. Missouri's starting running back, Ahmad Hardy, won't be with the team this season as he recovers from a gunshot wound to the leg in May of this year. That means Roberts will serve as the primary running back for the Tigers after being Hardy's backup last season. If he can continue averaging 6.1 yards per carry as their feature back, the Tigers will be in a good spot this season.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Missouri Prediction and Best Bet
It's extremely difficult to handicap games between FBS and FCS schools, as trying to compare the skill levels of the two teams and relate them to a massive point spread is hard to do. What we do know is that Missouri is poised to once again have one of the best rushing attacks in the country, which lowers the variability that a pass-first offense can have against a weaker opponent.
I'm willing to bet on the Tigers leaning on their run game and covering this massive spread on Thursday night.
Pick: Missouri -53 (-110) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets