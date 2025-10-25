Three instant takeaways from Arkansas' exhibition win over Cincinnati
Not much real stock can be put into a preseason exhibition, but Arkansas put together a dominant display in a 89-61 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats.
"I've been trying to just get us right," coach John Calipari said. "A little bit of lack of execution on a few things we did. But it's October 24th, that stuff's gonna happen."
The Razorbacks trailed for all of 39 seconds.
Three-point shooting light years ahead of last season:
Arkansas' performance from beyond the arc will soothe fans' worries after a horrific start under Calipari in 2024.
The Razorbacks finished the night 8-for-20 from beyond the arc (42.9%) with four different players making a three. Freshmen Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas both showed no fear to pull the trigger in their first collegiate action, combining to go 5-for-10.
Calipari was at his wits end after the team shot under 30% from beyond the arc in four of the team's first eight games last season. Early signs indicate that this expression can be put on the shelf.
Trevon Brazile has hallmarks of complete season:
When the regular season gets underway, Trevon Brazile will play in his 95th collegiate game, second most on a Calipari team behind only Nick Pringle.
Entering his final season, he's never quite put it all together due to unfortunate injury circustances and working through a coaching decision after being the only Razorback to play for under both former coach Eric Musselman and Calipari.
"I'm just more comfortable and confident in my work that I put in and with the coaches," Brazile said. and how they want to play me. So, I would just say it was probably confidence."
Brazile will be called on for more than just leadership in an ancillary role. He got the start and made an impact on both ends of the floor. He finished the game with a 15 points and three blocks. Calipari also played Brazile at times with Malique Ewin, providing Arkansas with superior size.
"I don't want him to settle. I want him to drive the spots and shoot the ball. I don't care if he shoots air balls. Get in the gym and get shots, where you get to a spot on the floor, you can get us a basket. Because if he can do that, shooting threes, blocking, rebounds and when he gets the ball somewhere, he can go boom, boom, and get a shot off, he's lethal himself."
Richmond electrifies Bud Walton crowd:
Richmond is already in mid-season form, putting up a stat line that only he can put up and reminding the crowd why Calipari tabbed him a fan favorite. Richmond finished 4-for-5 from the floor with four dunks with his only miss being a three-point shot.
He also had two steals and two turnovers, but both his turnovers came within the first six minutes of the game and played relatively clean basketball after.
Arkansas will have one final tune-up exhibition in the Fedex Forum in Memphis, Tenn. The Razorbacks will travel to take on Memphis.
Calipari coached at Memphis from 2000-2009. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Monday and will be broadcast on ESPNU. The first game of the season is now just 10 days away at home against Southern, Nov. 3.