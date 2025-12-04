Brazile leads Razorbacks to marquee win over Louisville in breakout style

Five different Razorbacks hit double figures as No. 25 Arkansas defeated No. 6 Louisville 89-80 as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge Wednesday.

Arkansas led for all but 27 seconds and never trailed in the second half. Here are three instant takeaways.

Brazile emerging as team's X factor:

Early signs indicate that Arkansas will go as far as their longest tenured player will take them. Trevon Brazile scored 14 of his team-high 21 points in the first 9 minutes.

Brazile's ability to get inside and hit three-pointers caused problems for Louisville's defense from the jump.

Coming into the night Brazile averaged 15.5 points and 8.3 rebounds in Arkansas' four wins with him in the lineup.

Brazile missed the Central Arkansas win with back spasms. In the two losses, Brazile's averaged just 7 points and 6.5 rebounds.

Arkansas finally manages to out-rebound top team

The Razorbacks struggled in the two losses to Michigan State and Duke, losing the rebounding battle handily both times by an average of 10.

This time Arkansas flipped the script with seven different players with at least 4 rebounds, including a season-high 8 from Malique Ewin.

Arkansas won the battle on the glass 46-36 and made no mistake taking advantage of their second chances winning the second-chance points battle 27-9.

The Razorbacks also cleaned up most of their sloppy turnovers and took advantage of Louisville's mistakes more often, scoring 14 points off 9 Cardinal turnovers while Louisville scored just 7 points of 10 Arkansas turnovers

Freshmen still effective despite poor shooting

The freshmen guard duo of Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr. had one of their least efficient shooting nights in their young careers. The two combined to go 10-for-28 from the field (35%) and just 1-for-8 beyond the arc.

The two still combined for 34 points mostly by getting to the free throw line. The two combined to go 13-for-16 from the charity stripe.

Arkansas got to the free throw line at a much higher rate than the Cardinal, nearly doubling the number of free throw attempts, 35 to 18. Acuff also had a career-high 10 assists.

Arkansas came into the night looking for a statement win to put on the tournament resume. The ACC is much improved compared to last season. The SEC won 14 of the 16 games against the ACC last year. This year, through 12 games, the challenge is tied 6-6.

The Razorbacks now make their yearly excursion to North Little Rock to take on the Fresno State Bulldogs. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday and will be streamed on SEC Network+.

