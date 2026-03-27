What Razorbacks Couldn't Get Done to Avoid Blowout Loss to Arizona

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Arkansas' high-powered offense finally met its postseason match Thursday night.

The Razorbacks faced their stiffest test of March as Arizona’s stellar offensive night resulted in a 109-88 victory and an Elite Eight appearance for the first time under coach Tommy Lloyd.

Wrong Time for Bad Shooting Night

Arkansas has been one of the hottest teams from the field for much of the regular season, averaging over 90 points per game.

When it mattered most against a No. 1 seed, Arkansas couldn’t find a way to covert from three. The Razorbacks made just 2-of-12 three point attempts in the first half, which allowed Arizona to open up a comfortable 11-point lead at halftime.

The Razorbacks never found a rhythm offensively, and were never able to recover from a halftime deficit that ballooned to 20 points in the final 20 minutes.

Arkansas Razorbacks' coach John Calipari against the Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in San Jose, Calif. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

For the game, the Razorbacks made 48% of their field goal attempts, 23% from three and a respectable 81% mark at the free throw line.

Although Arkansas shot efficiently inside, they couldn’t stretch the floor enough which allowed Arizona to pack the paint and control tempo.

Time to Add Some Men

The Razorbacks could roll a ball out to mid-court and compete against most teams across the country this season. But when facing a talented frontcourt such as Arizona’s, Arkansas simply had no answer.

When the Wildcats began to stretch its lead to double digits in the first half, it was due to a lack of physicality in the post.

That’s not a slight at Trevon Brazile, Nick Pringle or Malique Ewin, who have played at a higher level in March.

But it’s time for an honest assessment, and that’s Arkansas needs to aggressively hit the transfer portal for some bigger men.

The combination of Brazile, Ewin and Pringle recorded 21 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks which looks like quality production on a stat sheet. But it was them being bullied by Koa Peat, Mo Krivas and Tobe Awaka that made the biggest difference.

Arizona narrowly won the rebound margin much ado for its stellar 64% mark from the field, and 63% rate beyond the arc. The Wildcats were still able to score eight points off six offensive boards.

Arkansas Razorbacks' Meleek Thomas against the Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in San Jose, Calif. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Perhaps it is time for Calipari and his coaching staff to prioritize some size and physicality in the post that can match the likes of Arizona, Purdue, and Illinois, three teams that cashed tickets to the Elite Eight Thursday night.

One for the Record Books

Arkansas fans knew Darius Acuff would be a special talent when he signed with the program out of high school.

What many didn’t realize until mid-January was they were about to witness history.

• SEC Player of the Year

• SEC scoring leader

• SEC Tournament MVP

• Arkansas single-season scoring leader

• Arkansas single-season assist leader

• Averaged 29.3 points per game in NCAA Tournament

Despite falling short in the Sweet 16 for the second straight season, the Razorbacks enjoyed a 28-win season with two freshman leading the team in scoring alongside Meleek Thomas.

Acuff displayed an exceptional offensive skillset each night with a unique variety of scoring, passing and elevated his teammates to a different level.

Arkansas Razorbacks' Darius Acuff against the Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in San Jose, Calif. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

He will certainly be remembered fondly by an Arkansas fanbase that appreciates its basketball program. How he carried himself will have kids wanting to emulate him for decades to come, and continue to have Calipari acknowledged as one of the best developer of point guards at the college level.

The Razorbacks’ backcourt will continue to thrive under the direction of Calipari. He reloads with the addition of 5-star jumbo guard JJ Andrews, 5-star wing man Abdou Toure and Gatorade National Player of the Year Jordan Smith, Jr. the No. 2 incoming freshman in the nation for next year's roster.

There's no question Arkansas will continue to be in the conversation as national title contenders every year. It's only a matter of time before a team figures out how to advance to the program's first Final Four since 1995.

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