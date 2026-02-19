Social Media Reactions to Darius Acuff's Epic 49-point Performance

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There isn't another true freshman in college basketball who is more important to his team's success than Arkansas Razorbacks point guard Darius Acuff.

50 minutes.

49 points.

16-of-29 from the field.

6-of-10 from three.

Five rebounds.

Five assists.

One turnover.

One of the more shocking things kept under wraps since Saturday was Acuff wore a boot the previous two days for precautionary measures after being rolled up against Auburn on Saturday.

"He was in a boot for two days and still did that," Calipari said Wednesday night. "And I said 'You think you might have to miss this game?' [Acuff] said 'Are you nuts?' He doesn't care, hurt, whatever it is. He was in a boot for two days."

“He was in a boot for two days and still did that.” -John Calipari on Darius Acuff’s 49-point performance. pic.twitter.com/kWDdUOc5vT — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) February 19, 2026

Darius Acuff's 49-point, five-rebound, five-assist performance tonight against Alabama marked the highest scoring output EVER for a player under John Calipari. https://t.co/0D95yhO6Rt — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 19, 2026

Darius Acuff Jr. went OFF for 49 points tonight. 🔥🔥



That’s the second-most points scored in a Division I game this season (53 is the high) and the second-most ever by an Arkansas player in a game (51 is the record). pic.twitter.com/Czf9xJXD4L — CBB Analytics (@CBBAnalytics) February 19, 2026

Darius Acuff is only the second player to log 49 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in a Division 1 game in the last 15 seasons.



The only other player to do it was Houston Christian's Darius Lee on March 5th, 2022 (in four overtimes). — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) February 19, 2026

I don’t want to see another spreadsheet talking about a NBA prospect. PUT THEM SPREADSHEETS AWAY!!!!!



Talk Soon pic.twitter.com/ZLJ6tVxKTs — Rashad Phillips (@RP3natural) February 19, 2026

I will only be referring to Darius Acuff as SEC POY from this point forward pic.twitter.com/ygPV2BNn5Q — Austin Taylor (@ATwoopig) February 19, 2026

While he came up shy of Roteni Clarke's program record 52 points set in 2009, Acuff put on a clinic inside Coleman Coliseum Wednesday night. The Razorbacks built a double-digit first half lead built atop its star point guard's 22 point outburst.

Acuff, along with fellow true freshman guard Meleek Thomas, combined for 71 of Arkansas 115 points on the night, including 38 alone in the first half.

I’ll say it now, no matter what happens the rest of league play, ain’t nobody beating us in a NCAA tournament setting. — Jake_Hawg44 (@Jake_Hawg40) February 19, 2026

Acuff and Thomas are absurd — Big Blue Nation #BBN (@Big_BlueNation_) February 19, 2026

There was an obvious feeling in the air at tipoff that this game would be one to remember as the vibes from both teams seemed right for an old fashioned basketball game. The physical nature ultimately cost Arkansas four players in an already shortened rotation with the absences of Karter Knox and Isaiah Sealy.

When you watch Darius Acuff play basketball you are not watching a great player, you are watching greatness. There’s a difference. — Chris Brewer (@chrisbrewer10) February 19, 2026

With each passing possession, Acuff continued to re-write decades old Arkansas records, including the legendary Todd Day's record for points in an SEC game. He also shattered Bobby Portis' record for points by a freshman in school history which was 35 set against Alabama back in 2014.

Acuff may not reach Martin Terry's single-season scoring average of 28.3 set during the 1972-73 season, but should he continue his strong scoring stretch, there's a chance he can reach second place all-time, also held by Terry, at 24.3 points per game the season prior.

He now holds the single-season scoring record for a freshman with 579 points and counting, passing Scotty Thurman for first place (540 points set in 1992).

As the likes of DJ Wagner, Thomas and Richmond fouled out, Calipari called on Acuff seemingly every possession to close the game, and it nearly paid off. His shot high off the glass didn't fall and neither did the follow-up dunk attempt by Malique Ewin, allowing Alabama to survive one of college basketball's best games of the season.

How can you not love Darius Acuff Jr. — Barstool Hogs (@BarstoolUA) February 19, 2026

With the game on the line, down three with the clock winding down in regulation, Acuff hit on a dagger of a three to tie the game at 95 and sent the game to overtime. He missed a game winner in the first overtime, but when his number was called at the free throw line, his made attempts pushed Arkansas ahead with 90 ticks remaining.

Yet, when Ewin's follow-up dunk attempt at the end of the third overtime clanked off the rim and fell to the floor, it prevented the Razorbacks from securing a signature road victory for their NCAA Tournament resume. With his jersey over his mouth and head down along the sideline, Acuff's teammates surrounded him in encouragement for laying it all out on the court against the Crimson Tide.

There is always that one guy that you have to tune into watch every game of March Madness. This year that dude is Darius Acuff Jr. — Keith Grayson (@Keithgrayson) February 19, 2026

All love between Darius Acuff and Labaron Philon. Both dudes had ridiculous performances! Game of the year! pic.twitter.com/Mbg2WhmXKg — Random SEC (@therandomsec) February 19, 2026

In any other season Darius Acuff would get so much more love. But since all these freshman are crazy good he becomes really underrated. — Sean Paul (@SeanPaulCBB) February 19, 2026

Acuff will try to cover enough to lead what's left of the Arkansas Razorbacks against Missouri at Bud Walton Arena Saturday Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

Hogs Feed: