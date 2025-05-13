Why Calipari will have special interest in Little Rock on Signing Day
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari will be focused on Little Rock this week whether he admits it or not.
All eyes are on JJ Andrews, the state’s most decorated high school basketball player in years, who is set to announce his college decision on Thursday.
The 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Little Rock Christian Academy has narrowed his choices to Arkansas, LSU, and Missouri. He is a possible program-changer.
Andrews, recently named the 2024-25 Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year, is the No. 32 overall recruit in the 2026 class according to the On3 Industry Rankings and the top player in Arkansas.
His résumé includes two state championships, a Peach Jam title with Brad Beal Elite, and MaxPreps All-American honors.
“JJ Andrews is without question the best player in the state of Arkansas,” Gatorade’s selection committee wrote.
The anticipation around Andrews’ decision is heightened by the shifting importance of basketball in the SEC. For the Hogs to lose the best player in the state to someone they play twice a year would be annoying to fans.
Calipari is in the midst of a roster overhaul in his second season, with several key players departing for the NBA Draft or graduating.
Calipari’s first recruiting class in Fayetteville is already among the nation’s best, headlined by five-star guards Darius Acuff Jr. and Maleek Thomas, but adding Andrews would further solidify Arkansas as a contender in the conference.
LSU and Missouri, both seeking to climb the SEC ladder, have made Andrews their top priority.
Andrews is physical, efficient and a knack for making winning plays. That last part may be the biggest positive.
“JJ Andrews has a physical presence and knows how to use that for production," On3's Jamie Shaw said. "While he might not be the most explosive athlete or the best shooter in the gym, he is comfortable on the ball and has a nose for an extra possession.
"He is one of the ones where you look at his stat line at the end of the game and get a full understanding of how much he affects play”.
In the EYBL Circuit’s first session, Andrews averaged 19.7 points on an astonishing 72% shooting, a testament to his efficiency and decision-making.
The recruitment of Andrews has been a national affair.
In addition to his three finalists, he received offers from Oklahoma, Marquette, Illinois, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, and USC, among others. Yet, the pull of staying home and playing for Arkansas is strong.
“It would mean a lot to represent my state at the next level,” Andrews said last month. “But I have to do what’s best for my future and my family.”
His family has a strong connection to Arkansas. Dad Shawn was an All-American offensive lineman for the Hogs. Uncle Stacy was also a lineman and played in the NFL.
For the Razorbacks, landing Andrews would signal the continuation of Calipari’s recruiting momentum and provide a local star for fans to rally behind.
For LSU and Missouri, it would be a statement win in the ultra-competitive SEC recruiting wars.
No matter the choice, JJ Andrews’ decision will reverberate well beyond Little Rock, shaping the future of whichever program he selects.