Why Razorbacks Are Ultimate Destination for Transfer Portal Big Men

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For any transfer portal big man weighing his options this offseason, Arkansas offers one of the most appealing situations in college basketball across the country.

It's certainly not based off opportunity alone, but because of the level of players who would surround him.

Arkansas' backcourt is loaded with elite talent, playmakers, shot creators and perimeter shooters, and the Razorbacks are quietly built to maximize the production of a true interior presence.

Truth of the matter is the Razorbacks have plenty of guards opponents have to deal with and can certainly make life easier for any big man.

Georgia Bulldogs center Somto Cyril (2) on the court against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Stegeman Coliseum. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Floor Spacing Equals Simplified Scoring

Arkansas was among the best teams in the country last season when it came to offense alone.

Whether those scoring opportunities came in way of transition or halfcourt, the Razorbacks were dangerous in every aspect of the game.

The Razorbacks need a big man who can create in the post in a variety of different ways.

With Calipari's main focus on how his guards can create off dribble penetration, it opens up looks for a post presence to have cleaner looks at the rim, oftentimes in one-on-one situations.

Instead of fending off constant double teams, a big at Arkansas would probably see cleaner touches around the rim, easier angles on post entries and more space to operate.

That would help him become more efficicent and potentially raise his NBA Draft stock.

Not Depended Upon for Creation

Calipari likes to implement a positionless, downhill style that frees up open shooters in the midrange, outside and even draw attention for lobs.

Arkansas ran a lot of screen action with its big man roaming toward the rim often wide open due to the burst of speed from first team All-American Darius Acuff.

Jordan Smith Jr (23) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That level of creation is favorable for Calipari and should be something potential transfers want at their next stop.

While most of the focus in the portal has been about how much someone is getting paid, more thought needs to be placed on being the right fit on a team.

Any highly regarded big man can thrive in an offense predicated on high-percentage looks at the hoop with lobs, dump-offs and drop-off passes that become routine for a big man these days.

If he can do all of that while possessing a high motor going after second chance points, then the Razorbacks can be considered among those considered as national title contenders.

This is a chance for a talented post player to thrive as a weapon without having to force his offense and improve his game a much higher rate and output.

Did We Mention Tempo?

Pace is another factor working in a center’s favor. The Razorbacks want to push opponents to their limit by pushing the ball up the floor and attacking before defenses are set.

That style rewards bigs who run the floor to establish position early and finish in transition.

Arkansas finished the regular season at No. 2 when it came to fastbreak points, often rewarding Trevon Brazile and Malique Ewin for racing down the floor.

When a center who commits to his rim running ability while also learning screen action at any level of the floor can generate a handful of easy baskets every game without ever needing a set play called.

Right Fit Still Matters

Now, none of this equates to guaranteed success for a big man at Arkansas. However, there's plenty of analytical data metrics that point toward teams thriving with a commitment to their big men.

The Razorbacks' system rewards a specific type of player who is willing to run, defend and embrace a role that doesn’t always revolve around paint touches.

Big men who need to consistently use their post-up game or prefer a slower pace won't see as much run as projected going into a season.

But for those who fit Calipari's scheme, the opportunity is clear and that's Arkansas doesn't need a star big man, the big man actually needs Arkansas to thrive most.

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