Excluding the 2020 SEC-only season, Arkansas has played six Power Four opponents in Week 2 contests since 2016.

Over that six-game, decade-long span, the Razorbacks are an even 3-3 in those games: A road win at TCU in 2016; a home loss to the Horned Frogs in 2017; a road loss to Ole Miss in 2019; a home beatdown of Texas in 2021; a home win over South Carolina in 2022 and most recently, a devastating collapse on the road to Oklahoma State in 2024.

That's not to say Arkansas' four other Week 2 games over that 10-year stretch have been unimportant. The first big red flag of the Chad Morris era was a 34-27 road loss to Colorado State in 2018.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Austin Allen (8) throws as TCU Horned Frogs defensive tackle Chris Bradley (56) defends during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Sam Pittman broke UA's 20-game SEC losing skid in just his second week at the helm with a shocking road upset against No. 16 Mississippi State in Week 2 of the 2020 campaign. Then, the Razorbacks beat Arkansas State handily at War Memorial Stadium in a Week 2 bout a season ago.

Those Week Two games aren't always indicative of how the rest of the season will go, but they are important measuring sticks early in a season, especially for a first-year head coach.

Barring a close game or an inexplicable loss to North Alabama on Sept. 5, there won't be much to glean from Ryan Silverfield's first game as the head coach of the Razorbacks. Arkansas likely won't use many tricks or all that much of its playbooks against a far inferior FCS opponent.

Razorbacks Would Take Win Any Way They Can in Salt Lake City

But Arkansas' Week 2 road trip to Utah, a team ranked No. 18 in ESPN's latest preseason top-25, will be an incredibly important game.

A win makes bowl eligibility much more possible. A loss wouldn't be unexpected. A blowout loss would be demoralizing and likely cause some early-season apathy to set in for Razorback fans frustrated coming off a 2-10 season in 2025.

The good news for the Razorbacks is that, according to the trend, they're due for a win in Salt Lake City, having lost their last Week 2 game against a Power Four school.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) gets ready to throw a pass during the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

There's still plenty of tough sledding ahead of the 2026 schedule after Week Two with Tulsa on Sept. 26 being Silverfield's only respite from a grueling SEC slate.

But a road win over a likely top-25 team would buy the new Head Hog some grace and approval within the Natural State, just as Pittman's 2020 win over Mississippi State did six years ago.

There's also something to be said for Arkansas, which returns to Fayetteville on Sept. 19 to host a likely national title contender in Georgia, at least being somewhat battle-tested when Kirby Smart's Bulldogs roll into Northwest Arkansas.

But a win on the actual scoreboard would be nice, too.

The Razorbacks' week two showdown out west is scheduled for a 9:15 p.m. CT kickoff and will air on ESPN.

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