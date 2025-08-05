Perry might be expecting too much for scene like 2010 game he remembers
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nick Perry remembers the noise inside Razorback Stadium in September 2010, when he played defensive back for top-ranked Alabama against No. 10 Arkansas.
“It was a wild atmosphere,” Perry said Tuesday. “This is a tough place to play at. With the fans there and the 'Pig Sooie,' it can get a little wild.”
Fifteen years later, Perry is returning as the Razorbacks’ defensive backs coach, hired in January. He brings experience from NFL training camps with the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles, plus recent coaching roles at Alabama with the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks.
Perry said the move to Arkansas was an easy decision.
“It was a no-brainer when I got the call from coach [Travis] Williams and coach [Sam] Pittman. My wife couldn’t pack our bags fast enough,” Perry said. “We’re back down in the South. I’m ready to roll.”
Perry leads a secondary that has added seven transfers, part of a broader roster overhaul after Arkansas lost 24 players to the transfer portal since last season. The Razorbacks responded by signing 15 newcomers, including 11 seniors on defense, to stabilize the unit.
“All the new additions have been a breath of fresh air,” Perry said. “We have a lot of depth. The guys that can play man-to-man coverage, guys that can be physical in the run game, and guys that can take the ball away. And that's the emphasis we're putting on them this camp.”
Perry’s coaching background includes graduate assistant and defensive analyst roles at Alabama, followed by assistant defensive backs and wide receivers coaching positions with the Atlanta Falcons.
Most recently, he was a defensive assistant with the Seahawks. He said working as an assistant receivers coach helped him understand “the other side of the ball.”
“He’s a master of both sides of the ball,” said Jordan Neal, a transfer from Fresno State.
Jaheim Singletary, a returning defensive back, said Perry’s NFL experience brings a new level of instruction.
“Other teams don’t have that in their toolbox yet,” Singletary said.
Perry emphasizes accountability and constant improvement.
“You can’t fall in love with the result,” he said. “Even though they got an interception, a pass breakup, a forced fumble, there was another coaching point before that. Because next time, it could be that one out of 10 times it could have been a negative play and bad for the Hogs.”
Pittman and Williams have asked for a more aggressive defense this season, with an emphasis on blitzing and forcing turnovers. Perry supports that approach.
“He wants you to be that person and take risks,” said Oklahoma transfer Kani Walker. “He wants you to make everything possible regardless of what play, regardless of what situation. He wants you to dominate that play, and he’s also understanding.”
Perry said he likes the size and speed of Arkansas’ secondary.
“That’s a good thing,” he said. His voice was hoarse as he spoke to reporters after a practice heavy on third-down situations.
Among the new defensive backs are transfers Jordan Young (Cincinnati), Caleb Wooden (Auburn), and Walker, each with starting experience at other programs. Singletary and other returners add stability and leadership.
Perry credits his time under coaches Nick Saban and Pete Carroll for teaching him the importance of details. “Whether it’s footwork, leverage, or how you disguise a coverage, those are the things that separate good from great,” he said.
Though Perry is still in his 30s, players say he is easy to relate to. He said he understands the pressure of playing defensive back in the SEC and keeps his players focused on the next challenge.
“There’s a standard here,” Perry said. “We’re going to meet it.”
All of that sounds good in the preseason. We've heard it before from other guys in Perry's spot.
The hope is always that the light at end of the tunnel gets bigger as they travel down it. Too many times in recent years it's been an oncoming train.