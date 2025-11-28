Plenty for Arkansas fans to watch during college football's Rivalry Week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Most people have forgotten Arkansas still has a football season going on, which is part to blame because the season ended three weeks into September and also because the last game is always against Missouri.
Still, most fans who did remember are unsure as to whether it takes place on Friday or Saturday. It's Saturday at 2:30 p.m. for those who need to know.
So, that leaves two days of games full of rivalry drama and a lot of College Football Playoff and conference championship game implications for Arkansas fans to soak in. Here's a full schedule of the most significant games and their implications as the regular season comes to a close.
FRIDAY
11 a.m.
No. 7 Ole Miss @ Mississippi State, ABC
Other than the fact this game began with someone breaking into the Ole Miss locker room to steal jerseys, the main reason for watching this game is to get the end to find out whether Kiffin is going to stick around. All bets are he stays and just ran the Jimmy Sexton plan of financial stability, but no one ever knows in the SEC.
2:30 p.m.
No. 4 Georgia @ No. 23 Georgia Tech, ABC
This game had much bigger vibes last week before the Yellow Jackets got upset by Pittsburgh. However, there wasn't anything on the line last year other than pride when Georgia Tech forced a playoff bound SEC champion Georgia to eight overtimes, so there's still plenty of room for drama.
6:30 p.m.
No. 3 Texas A&M @ No. 16 Texas, ABC
Wrapping up the SEC's takeover of ABC, the Aggies look to clinch the regular season championship, which means little in terms of conference history, but will mean the world in College Station. More than securing a spot in the SEC championship game to battle for a bye in the College Football Playoffs, Texas A&M wants to put a firm nail in the Longhorns' outside shot at sneaking into the playoffs on name alone while banishing Texas to a four-loss season and a spot in the bottom half of the conference standings should things hold up.
SATURDAY
11 a.m.
No. 1 Ohio St. @ No. 15 Michigan, FOX
There's never a clue as to how this one is going to turn out. For Ohio State, it's all about wrapping up business and securing the top seed in the playoffs provided the Buckeyes can survive a showdown against Indiana in the Big Ten title game.
However, Michigan can take down its hated rival while also grabbing the Buckeyes' spot in the Big Ten championship with a chance to steal a spot in the playoffs, which would put Ohio State in danger of not getting a bye. It would also have historic implications as the Hoosiers would presumably move into the No. 1 ranking for what one has to assume would be the first time in school history.
No. 12 Miami @ No. 22 Pittsburgh, ABC
This is a big one. Win convincingly and Miami forces a conversation as to whether the Hurricanes should jump Notre Dame with an equal record and a head-to-head win.
Win by a little and there is a shot Miami is left out all together. Lose and it's over, freeing Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek from having to again explain how head-to-head wins don't matter to the committee.
Also, if Pitt wins, it could come down to a tie-breaker with SMU as to which team gets into the ACC championship game, which could get confusing since neither team plays the other this year.
2:30 p.m.
No. 14 Vanderbilt @ No. 19 Tennessee, ESPN
This will be a game worth keeping an eye on. A three-point loss to Texas on the road may ultimately doom the Diego Pavia College Football Playoff dream tour, but if the Commodores can put together another blowout, this time in Neyland Stadium, there is still hope Vandy finds a way in.
While Tennessee has no hope of reaching the playoffs, Vanderbilt has only lost in Tuscaloosa to No. 10 Alabama and in Austin by a field goal to No. 16 Texas by way of a dropped onside kick recovery. As everyone knows, the committee really cares about quality losses and those fit the bill.
6:30 p.m.
No. 10 Alabama @ Auburn, ABC
Nothing ever makes sense in the Iron Bowl. This could be a case of too many distractions.
Auburn wants to ruin life for the Tide by knocking them out of the playoffs, thus creating utter chaos in Tuscaloosa as the coaching hot seat fires up again. There is also a need for players to prove themselves to whomever the next coach will be on The Plains or at the next school with a proper bag of cash.
What gives the Tigers an edge other than having nothing to lose is Alabama co-offensive coordinator JaMarcus Shephard being named head coach at Oregon State and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack still being in the running for the Arkansas job as of Friday morning.
If minds are elsewhere, this could be a game that gets absolutely crazy. At that point, the question becomes whether Bama head coach Kalen DeBoer wants to consider a change of scenery.
9:30 p.m.
No. 9 Notre Dame @ Stanford, ESPN
Normally when a Top 10 team travels out west to face a 4-7 academic school there's nothing to see. However, the Irish have a checkered history when it comes to Stanford.
The pressure of needing a win to stay in the playoff race may become too much to bear, leading to uncharacteristic play. Also, it's 9:30 at night, which is when Pacific Coast teams in Atlantic Coast conferences play, so this is as good as it gets at that time.