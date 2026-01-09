Was Ole Miss loss good or bad for Arkansas Razorbacks football?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Once the dust settled on the Arkansas mid-week win over Ole Miss in college basketball, Razorbacks fans began to turn their attention to more frivilous discussions, one of which got rather heated.

The closer the clock ticked to the College Football Playoff semifinal showdown between Miami and final remaining SEC participant Ole Miss, the hotter the debate got among Razorbacks fans as to whether it was a good call to support the Rebels or hope the Hurricanes' Cinderella run continued into the championship game.

Once the ball went into the air on the final play of the game, everyone's stance on the matter became crystal clear whether they intended to tip their hand or not.

They either immediately celebrated Miami clinching the chance to play for a national championship in its own stadium, or they immediately screamed out "Pass interference!"

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal lifts the trophy after defeating Ole Miss 31-27 in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and CFP semifinal game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, as everyone now knows, Miami will await the winner between Big Ten stalwarts Oregon and Indiana and whether Arkansas fans were pulling for that result had zero impact on the outcome.

Still, it didn't mean it wasn't a hearty discussion worthy of merit.

On one side were jaded Hogs fans who claim neither the SEC as a whole, nor any individual fan bases care about the Razorbacks.

They also see the Rebels as a primary rival to Arkansas built upon decades upon decades of games going back to annual games that took place in the old Southwest Conference days capped off by the likes of 4th & 20, the seven overtime game, the 52-51 regular season game in 2021 and, of course, the abduction of three Hogs in the portal by Lane Kiffin last season.

Those in opposition suggest it was best for the conference to claim a national title to break the Big Ten cycle to help begin to repair the SEC's reputation before some of the additional lower seeds begin going to other conferences such as the ACC or a rebuilt Pac-12.

They also argue it's better to keep as much playoff revenue in the SEC as possible rather than forking over millions of dollars to conferences that are already chipping away at the traditional SEC recruiting power by way of the purse.

Of course, the biggest argument against Ole Miss winning appeared to be Razorbacks fans who don't like the idea that with each win by his former team, Kiffin got to line his pockets with a little more of that sweet financial lettuce by way of LSU paying out postseason victory bonuses.

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery (6) is hugged by Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal after defeating Ole Miss 31-27 in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and CFP semifinal game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So, what actually is the reality in regard to Arkansas?

Is there more value in Ole Miss having come up short of the national championship game to keep the Rebels from recruiting on a possible national championship from the modern era of football or would it have been better that a program with a reputation similar to Arkansas prove its possible for when the Hogs' turn comes around?

Let's start with Kiffin. He has certainly made himself as unlikeable as possible over the past couple of weeks, which is about all anyone could wish for the meddling Louisiana governor who initially set all of this chaos into motion.

It's easy to see why no fan base, especially a rival to both Kiffin's former and current homes like Arkansas, wouldn't want anything good to happen to him.

After all, he not only went out of his way to keep coaches from continuing to prepare players to win a national championship at Ole Miss after his hunch they were only good enough to make it to the doorstep of the transfer portal filed to become reality.

Word began to spread Thursday that he tried to sabotage preparations by intentionally calling offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, Jr. during Ole Miss game prep meetings.

Only the people in the room know whether Kiffin continuously pulled his assistant from those planning sessions as someone who knew the schedule, but the fact anyone hears the accusation and not only doesn't doubt it, but easily perceives it taking place is quite problematic.

What is known for sure is Kiffin tried to lure away Washington quarterback Demond Williams, Jr. after he had already signed a deal to stay at his school while former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt was on the sideline at a LSU basketball game with the boyfriend of Kiffin's daughter, Witt Weeks, watching it all play out on social media. There was also the whole fiasco with his dog, Juice.

Still, despite being unbearable, any money LSU has to take out of its coffers to pay Kiffin because its rival keeps winning as the sympathetic darlings of college football is a good thing.

LSU new coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

While there are technically rules surrounding it all, there's little doubt that money would have found its way into the bank account of a pair of elite portal prospects because no one pays attention to rules and guidelines anymore, nor should they when it comes to paying players.

What's also left out of the equation is the fact the Razorbacks would have lined their coffers also. Arkansas stood to make a little less than $400,000 in additional payouts with an Ole Miss championship game appearance if the projected formulas posted online are correct.

Adding that amount of cash to the revenue share is helpful no matter how any Hogs fans view it, so they can't argue there was nothing in it for their team if the Rebels had won.

However, the idea that if Ole Miss would've made the championship game, it would have made it more likely Arkansas would have gotten in because it could have shown programs of similar disposition can still make the championship is false.

The Rebels have moved far above the tier Arkansas has occupied of late with Mississippi State, Kentucky, South Carolina, Auburn and Vanderbilt.

At the moment, it could even be argued they have moved past Alabama, so their getting in and making a run just keeps the SEC top tier or so in the committee thought process. A better comparison for the Hogs is how a 10-2 Vanderbilt team got treated.

That serves as a much stronger indicator as to how Arkansas will be perceived if new head coach Ryan Silverfield can get the Razorbacks in contention. What's good enough for teams like Ole Miss won't be enough for the Hogs to break the glass ceiling.

However, that won't mean the rest of the league won't be rooting for them. Prior to fan belief, Arkansas is heavily supported outside of the state. Only Vandy gets more brotherly love from other fan bases, especially when Sam Pittman was in charge.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield during his introductory press conference at Frank Broyles Center in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

He was second only to Mike Leach in terms of likability when it comes to SEC fans. Whether it be while facing Alabama or Penn State, the SEC gets the Hogs' back in football unlike any team other than Vanderbilt, and that may be beginning to shift just a little in Arkansas' favor after quarterback Diego Pavia burned a few bridges down the stretch.

So, ultimately was it best for the Razorbacks that Ole Miss lost? Absolutely not.

It cost the program money and set a narrative that the SEC is weak in football in comparison to other conferences absolutely ablaze.

Neither is good for the Hogs, especially with such a steep hill to climb already.

