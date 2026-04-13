Razorbacks Contact Dominant Post Presence From Big 12

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There is more big man movement in the transfer portal as of Monday with a report of Cincinnati transfer center Moustapha Thiam receiving interest from Arkansas.

While Thiam has a visit with St. John's set for Tuesday, April 14, he is also hearing from UConn, Gonzaga, Duke, Kansas, Michigan State, Texas A&M, Tennessee and UCF among others.

The 7-foot-2 post presence averaged over 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks this season after beginning his career in Orlando at Central Florida. He is the No. 11 overall player in the transfer portal and is ranked as the No. 3 center, according to 247Sports.

In addition to St. John's, Cincinnati transfer Moustapha Thiam is also considering the following, per source:



UConn

Gonzaga

Arkansas

Duke

Kansas

Michigan State

Texas A&M

Tennessee

UCF https://t.co/miMHbO4fD6 — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 13, 2026

Thiam is a true stretch big man who can knock down shots at all three levels as he converted on 52% of his field goal attempts, 29% from three and a modest 65% at the free throw line.

With a roster expected to feature elite guards with true freshmen duo Jordan Smith, Jr. and JJ Andrews, perimeter scoring will come at a premium. But the Razorbacks’ biggest offseason priority remains finding the right interior presence to complement that talent.

Arkansas needs a transfer with plenty of size, rim protection and offensive versatility, all areas coach John Calipari and his staff appear to be targeting as portal activity begins to heat up.

His type of versatility would be particularly valuable in Arkansas’ system, where offensive creation often begins with guard play and dribble penetration.

Having a big man capable of spacing the floor while still providing a presence around the rim could open up additional driving lanes and create easier scoring opportunities for the Razorbacks' guards.

Defensively, his size alone presents an immediate upgrade in rim protection. Arkansas has shown flashes of interior defense over the past season, but consistency in that area remains a question moving forward.

7'2" Senegalese big man Moustapha Thiam is one of the most intriguing players in the transfer portal.



The sophomore big man averaged 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks this season for Cincinnati. He also shot 39% from beyond the arc in his final seven games.



Highlights… pic.twitter.com/4987QB5Rpq — anthony chiu (@acfilmroom) April 8, 2026

The Razorbacks will likely have Malique Ewin back for another season and his only current back-up option is Paulo Semedo, who redshirted and never appeared in a game as a freshman.

Adding a veteran presence with Big 12 experience such as Thiam would give Arkansas extra length on the interior. With a 7-foot-6 wingspan and shot blocking ability to help stabilize a defense, he would certainly help in an area that fell apart against larger rotations last season.

Of course, landing a player of his caliber will not come easy either as the Razorbacks will likely have to pay north of the $2.5 million asking price for a Top 5 player in the paint.

The Razorbacks will have to compete against a long list of programs, which reflects just how competitive his recruitment will be over the next few days. With multiple blue-blood and high-major teams pursuing his services, including national runner-up UConn and Kansas, teams which have established track records of developing front court talent.

Long-time Calipari coaching rival Rick Pitino has the first visit and that's only just the first hurdle teams after Thiam are up against. Even Gonzaga and Duke offer systems like Arkansas that are tailored to maximize skilled big men.

For Arkansas, the interest is at least a sign saying continued emphasis is on finding the right fit for the Hogs in the post. Whether Calipari lands Thiam or another viable option down low, the Razorbacks appear focused on identifying a front court piece capable of elevating the roster as a whole.

As the portal cycle unfolds, Arkansas’ pursuit of size and versatility in the paint will remain one of the most important storylines to watch even if it takes patient for a hungry fanbase.

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