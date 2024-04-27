Late Offensive Burst, Outfield Assist as Razorbacks Top Florida to Clinch Series
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas clinched the series against Florida in the first game of the doubleheader, 6-5, in wild fashion. But a big day from Peyton Holt with his bat and play in center field was the shining star in the first game of a doubleheader against the Gators.
The Razorbacks offense was desperate for an answer, the bullpen had just given up a three-spot in the top of the seventh. Arkansas came into the inning 6-for-46 in the series scoring just three runs in the first 15 innings in the series, but some two-out power came to the Hogs' aid just in time. A pair of two-run homers to left field from Wehiwa Aloy and Holt turned a three-run deficit into a 6-4 lead. Aloy's 345-foot shot was his 10th of the season, the first Razorback to reach double-digits.
Arkansas looked to have given Florida life right back in the top of the eighth, the tying runs with back-to-back singles put the tying runs on. Gage Wood then chucked a ball past third on a sacrifice bunt attempt allowing a one run to score and the go-ahead run to scamper all the way to scoring position. The Razorbacks opted to walk Florida slugger Jac Caglianone for the third time in the game to load the bases with one out.
Peyton Holt, a career infielder, caught a ball in center field and deked the runner Brody Donay trying to tie the game from third for an inning-ending 8-5-2 double play to preserve a 6-5 lead.
Ben McLaughlin opened the scoring in the bottom of the third with an RBI double just off the right fielder Ty Evans' glove going back on the ball.
The Razorbacks gave the run back in the fifth on a wild pitch with two outs to tied the game at 1.
Both starters settled in and turned in solid starts. Brady Tygart left with the game tied and the go-ahead run on first after a leadoff walk to Hayden Yost. McEntire came in and allowed five of the first six hitters he faced to reach, including a go-ahead RBI double into the left field corner. His ERA ballooned from 1.75 at the end of the Ole Miss series to 3.56.
Cooper Dossett and Christian Foutch combined to get three outs in the ninth, stranding the tying and go-ahead runs on base. Foutch struck out Donay with six straight fastballs 100+ mile an hour fastballs to end the game and improved the Hogs to 10-2 in one-run games.
The second game of the doubleheader is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and will be streamed on SEC+.
