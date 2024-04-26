Prior Relationship Helps Razorbacks Secure Commitment From 5-Star Forward
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks have secured another commitment for the 2024 class as Billy Richmond, Jr. announced his pledge Friday morning.
Richmond visited Arkansas Wednesday for the first time since John Calipari took over the Razorbacks basketball program. Fellow freshman, Boogie Fland also visited the same day. According to Fland’s Instagram story, the duo were able to tour the basketball training facility and put up a few shots. They also walked around Bud Walton Arena and other places around campus during the visit.
He initially chose Kentucky over UConn, Alabama, Miami, Louisville, LSU, Memphis and many others.
There’s a deep family relationship between the Richmond’s and Arkansas' new coach. Richmond’s father played for Calipari at Memphis from 2003-04 before finishing up at Vanderbilt.
The 6-foot-5, 200 pound wing played for his hometown high school in Camden, New Jersey and scored 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists and nearly two blocks per contest.
As a senior, Richmond grew adept at drawing fouls which resulted in him sinking 82 of his 112 free throw attempts. He is an efficient shooter from two-point range, knocking down 60% of his shots inside the arc.
Arkansas has signed former Kentucky center Ivonimir Ivisic, Karter Knox who is No. 19 player in the country according to 247sports, and a fellow 5-star in Fland.
