Reality check: How did SEC opener really look after Hogs fans processed emotions?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Good morning class and welcome to Common Sense Monday. This is the first day of the week where Razorbacks fans have had the chance to process a stunning 41-35 loss to No. 13 Ole Miss on the road and also time to seek the Lord's forgiveness for things said and possibly done late Saturday night.
It's the first opportunity for a little reality to creep through so they can see various aspects of the game for what they were rather than reacting in an irrational manner because of how painful it is for fans to deal with a loss when a win seemed so certain.
The thing you were too hurt to notice
While Arkansas fans were more than willing to make sure everyone else understood how hurt they were by the loss, the one thing that seems to have skated past them is how hurt the players were. Some readers are probably thinking this is a dumb point to start with, but when was the last time anyone can recall Arkansas football players even marginally hurt, much less crushed they lost a game?
Quick, run over to War Machine's archives on YouTube. There's plenty of time to wait because it's going to take a very long time.
That's why this one's different. These players are upset and angry, which is a bad thing for Memphis this weekend regardless of any perceived advantages that might come from playing in their construction zone.
It's an ABC game where the nation is about to watch why Taylen Green and his mind-blowing stats should be involved in various conversations across college football. There will also be a better return to form from the defense as head coach Sam Pittman's demeanor both at halftime and after the game made it clear there's not going to be a choice in that matter.
The main thing is this team cares. There have been plenty of years where that wasn't true even in Game 1 and having a team that feels that deeply about winning is a dangerous one.
The basic reality of what truly happened
At the end of the day, a couple of things are true:
1) Arkansas State was a horrible officiating call and two touchdowns taken away from upsetting what is currently No. 12 Iowa State before a 24-16 loss. The Hogs made a team that nearly upset a team that right now would be in the playoffs look like it needed to drop down to FCS and see if the SWAC will offer an invite to have a chance of winning.
2) The Razorbacks had a legitimate playoff contender from the SEC dead to rights on its home turf in a night game. A team as bad as Arkansas fans seem to believe the Hogs are can't do that.
Pittman knew his team was going to win, the Hogs knew they were going to win, Pittman was adamant that everyone watching knew they were going to win, and the most pessimistic of Razorbacks fans knew this game was over, Hogs were gonna win. I know because I watched two of the most bitter fans I know flip from "Why do I keep cheering for this team when I know they're just going to lose every week?" to sitting on the edge of their seats dripping with excitement because they were ready to celebrate the win their mind had already visualized happen.
Arkansas was a half-inch of air and a split second from winning the game. That was the difference between Jalen Brown touching the ground and the Hogs closing it out and a ripped fumble that turned fate as the last possible moment.
The second string quarterback
Arkansas fans are quite hung up on the Hogs losing to the Rebels' back-up quarterback. Having watched Austin Simmons perform in the opening two games multiple times and then watching Trinidad Chambliss play Saturday night, there is zero doubt who the better quarterback is.
It was a gross misfortune the Hogs drew Chambliss rather that Simmons. And that's not a statement on health.
Had a healthy Simmons played the game, Arkansas would be enjoying a win and staring down a good chance of facing a reeling Notre Dame in two weeks as a Top 15 team. People have a hard time reconciling that, but Simmons is less explosive in his running and doesn't have the consistency in the passing game Chambliss eventually settled into.
This happens sometimes. Chambliss is a college national champion at the lower level, and there is a certain calmness and moxie that comes with that type of experience.
There are people in this world who are natural performers, and there's just no way to demonstrate who they fully are in rehearsal or practice settings. It's why comedian Nate Bargatze's now famous George Washington sketch on SNL almost didn't happen.
During table reads, he didn't have the timing or precise energy needed to make anyone think the sketch would work. Fortunately, SNL does a live rehearsal in front of an audience just prior to the show to see what's going to hit with audiences and Bargatze convinced the producer to give him a shot by tacking it on at the end.
It killed because Bargatze has a natural energy under the lights that can't be generated elsewhere. His timing flowed off the crowd because that's where he feeds.
It seems Chambliss is one of these types of stars. There's a level he can't reach unless the lights are on and there's a crowd either cheering him on or wishing him horrible things.
One way or another, he's the better quarterback. That's just the type of luck Arkansas was facing Saturday.
Ole Miss is sitting at home feeling the same thing ... almost
Rebels fans have to be stunned at how their defense gave up 530 yards of offense to the Razorbacks. That's 7.3 yards per play. The Hogs' defense looked terrible, but only gave up 475 total yards and 6.8 yards per play.
They have no clue as to how Ole Miss won the game as they had resigned themselves to defeat. They feel like they lost and certainly don't feel like the better of the two teams was theirs.
Rebels fans are counting their blessings for their fortune, but are battling a little imposter syndrome this week. They certainly don't feel like they walked away the No. 13 team in the country.
How other teams saw it
The sentiment across the SEC was definitely different than how it's been in Arkansas. While everything here has been the traditional "Woe is me!" whining and complaints about how this team is clearly the worst ever after one close road loss to a playoff contender from the SEC, that's not the view elsewhere.
The prevailing thought that came across was people better not mess with Arkansas cause they're gonna find out. There was a lot of consternation about how in the world to stop Taylen Green and the Hogs' offense.
The basic sentiment is if any SEC team gets stopped three or more times in a game, and many can't picture not doing that to themselves with penalties and turnovers, they're not going to be able to keep up with the Razorbacks. They see Arkansas as a very likely loss.
Just good luck convincing Hogs fans of that. They'll never see their team in that kind of light.
They're just not capable.