Servais on Creighton, Hogs: 'Earned right to be in that situation'
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Creighton's offense exploded for seven runs against Kansas in the sixth inning to turn a 3-3 tie into an 11-4 win Friday night and set up a matchup with Arkansas in the winner's bracket.
"They're ready,” Creighton coach Ed Servais said about facing Arkansas. “That's what I told them after the game. You have earned the right to be in that situation tomorrow.”
The Bluejays showed just how potent their offense could be, totaling 16 hits, nearly outdoing the Razorbacks and the Bison combined in the first game (18).
Of the 16 hits, seven were for extra bases, including three doubles, two triples and two homers.
"Young people thrive on momentum," Servais said. "I wish we could carry over some for tomorrow, but we know that's not possible."
Servais knew coming into the regional that in order to make the first Super Regional of his career in his final year as a coach before retiring, they would have to beat the Razorbacks.
"You have to go through Arkansas if you want to advance," Servais said. There's no ifs or buts about that."
Creighton not only won the game with relative ease, they used only three pitchers. Starter Dominic Cancellieri pitched four solid innings, allowing three runs.
Reliever Ian Koonsman followed with four innings of one-run ball, with the only blemish coming on a solo homer.
"It gave us a really good chance tomorrow," Servais said on Koonsman's outing. "If we're burning a
lot of our bullpen tonight advantage Arkansas. But we have all our guys that we want available tomorrow night. Not only do we get a chance to play a quality team like Arkansas, but we get a chance to play with some guys."
Arkansas will start Zach Root Saturday against Creighton. Servais did not announce a starter postgame.
"We're gonna see a little different pitching tomorrow night than we did tonight," Servais said on Root. Probably a little bit more athleticism on the basepaths than what we saw tonight. We're going to have to do a better job of focusing on a running game."
Root will have to contend with left fielder Nolan Sailors, who went 3-for-4 and was a single short of the cycle.
His season average now sits at .399, the highest of anyone in the regional.
"I was able to barrel a ball to left center [in my first at-bat]." Sailors said. I feel like every time I'm able to barrel a ball to the offside of the field, I'm pretty set for the rest of the game. I might not have gotten a hit over there for the rest of the game, but it still kept my sights on straight."
As Servais gets ready to cap his coaching career, he's hoping his last season is his best one.
"We got everything lined up for it to be an interesting game tomorrow night," Servais said.
First pitch between Creighton and Arkansas is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday. North Dakota State and Kansas will open the day's play at 2 p.m. with an elimination game. The games will be streamed on ESPN+.